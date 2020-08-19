IMPACT News & Videos: EC3 Steals The TNA World Title, MCMG Retain, Good Brothers Score Another Win

Moose successfully defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship this Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling, pinning Trey Miguel of The Rascalz in a hard fought battle from both men.

After the bout, EC3 snuck into the ring, dropped the big man from behind, and then ran off with the title in his hands. EC3 has said he wants to win the belt from Moose as it’s a remnant of TNA, and he needs to burn TNA down to get rid of his own personal history.

— The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, picked up another strong victory on IMPACT, defeating Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The two sides had been fighting since the former WWE stars made their debut at Slammiversary.

— The Motor City Machine Guns retained the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships in a Slammiversary rematch against the former champions, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander. No hint was given as to what’s next for the TNA originals or who is next in line.