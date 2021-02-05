Impact
Matt Cardona & Brian Myers On Opposite Sides Of Tag Team Match, Triple Threat Revolver Set For IMPACT No Surrender
IMPACT Wrestling has announced a unique match for their upcoming IMPACT Plus special on Saturday, February 13, with the winner earning a future opportunity at the X-Division Championship.
The match is called a “triple threat revolver” and will feature eight competitors: Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, the “Inevitable” Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander and Blake Christian. Three wrestlers will start the match in a traditional triple threat, and a new wrestler will enter whenever someone is pinned or submitted.
Also announced for No Surrender is a tag team match pitting Matt Cardona and the unhinged Eddie Edwards taking on the “Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and Hernandez.
Here’s the updated card:
IMPACT No Surrender
Saturday, February 13, 2021
IMPACT World Title Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match
Good Brothers (c) vs. Private Party
X-Division Title Match
TJP (c) vs. Rohit Raju
Triple Threat Revolver Match
Winner Earns X-Division Title Shot
Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian
Brian Myers & Hernandez vs. Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona
Contract Signing, World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For 2/9 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer will sign on the dotted line next Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling, making their No Surrender title match official.
Swann and Dreamer teamed up this week for a main event tag team match against Chris Bey and the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. The finish saw Dreamer side-step a monstrous spear, causing Moose to charge through Swann instead, costing them the victory.
The February 9 edition of IMPACT Wrestling will also see the returning Knockouts legend ODB go one-on-one with Kimber Lee for the first time ever. ODB saved Jordynne Grace and Jazz from a three-on-two beatdown from Kimber Lee, Susan and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo this week.
Also announced for the show is a singles match between Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan and Nevaeh. Their respective tag team partners Tasha Steelz and Jessicka Havok faced off this week, with Havok scoring the win with a Tombstone Piledriver.
The IMPACT main event will see the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, defend their IMPACT World Tag Team Champions against two staples of the old TNA guard: Chris Sabin and the “Cowboy” James Storm.
Join us for IMPACT Wrestling live coverage next Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT No Surrender
Rohit Raju will receive an X-Division Championship rematch against TJP at No Surrender on February 13.
BREAKING: @MegaTJP will defend the X-Division Championship against @HakimZane on February 13th at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/0pTzXTe1gX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
Raju and TJP’s rivalry has only intensified as the weeks go by. TJP struggled to beat Raju on a number of occasions at the end of 2020, so the Manik persona returned at Final Resolution in December to win the title.
At Hard to Kill in January, an unmasked Manik retained against Raju and Chris Bey. However, on this week’s Impact, Mahabali Shera returned to help Raju pin the champion in a non-title bout.
In addition to the X-Division Championship rematch, No Surrender will feature AEW’s Private Party vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championship and Tommy Dreamer vs. Rich Swann for the World Championship.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest No Surrender updates.
ODB & Mahabali Shera Return To IMPACT Wrestling
Two former Impact Wrestling stars have returned to the company.
During Tuesday’s new episode on AXS TV, ODB did a run-in to make the save for Jordynne Grace and Jazz. The duo was falling short to the numbers game against Deonna Purrazzo, Susan, and Kimber Lee.
Knockouts legend @theodbbam is BACK in IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Phenom_Jazz @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/goQPaZTwUU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
The former Knockouts Champion confirmed in a recent interview that she would be returning to storylines soon. Based on what went down, it’s safe to assume we’ll see a six-Knockouts tag match in the imminent future.
Later on, Mahabali Shera assisted Rohit Raju with a non-title win over X-Division Champion TJP. Shera was originally with the company from 2014-17 and then again in 2019 as part of Desi Hit Squad.
.@MahabaliShera is BACK in IMPACT and he's as destructive as ever. #IMPACTonAXSTV @HakimZane @MegaTJP pic.twitter.com/Wk4X9J2tcS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
We have complete Impact results available here.
