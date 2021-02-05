IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer will sign on the dotted line next Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling, making their No Surrender title match official.

Swann and Dreamer teamed up this week for a main event tag team match against Chris Bey and the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. The finish saw Dreamer side-step a monstrous spear, causing Moose to charge through Swann instead, costing them the victory.

The February 9 edition of IMPACT Wrestling will also see the returning Knockouts legend ODB go one-on-one with Kimber Lee for the first time ever. ODB saved Jordynne Grace and Jazz from a three-on-two beatdown from Kimber Lee, Susan and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo this week.

Also announced for the show is a singles match between Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan and Nevaeh. Their respective tag team partners Tasha Steelz and Jessicka Havok faced off this week, with Havok scoring the win with a Tombstone Piledriver.

The IMPACT main event will see the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, defend their IMPACT World Tag Team Champions against two staples of the old TNA guard: Chris Sabin and the “Cowboy” James Storm.

