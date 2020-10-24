IMPACT Plus Streaming Service Free During Bound For Glory Weekend

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their premium streaming service, IMPACT Plus, will be free this whole weekend, just in time to get caught up before the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Those without an existing IMPACT Plus account don’t even need to sign up for a new account in order to access the service, as they have simply unlocked all content for public consumption until the end of the weekend.

Join us tonight, October 24 for exclusive live coverage of IMPACT Bound For Glory.