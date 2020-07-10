IMPACT Star Jake Something Credits Bobby Lashley For Trying To Get Him Signed – Three Times!

So, back in December I did an interview with IMPACT Wrestling star Jake Something – also known as “Cousin Jake” of The Deaners – but due to a frustrating series of act-of-god technical difficulties, the conversation was never published.
I am currently working to re-record my audio from the interview and will be releasing it in full soon, but I wanted to share this excellent story involving current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley.
In early 2017, Jake made the 20-hour drive down to Orlando, FL to attend an IMPACT television taping, hoping to get a look from some of the decision-makers. He had met Chris Park (Abyss) previously, which led to him receiving a short match with Bobby Lashley, the IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion at the time.
Below is Jake’s account of working with Lashley, and a story about how the WWE star actually tried to get him signed on three separate occasions, for two different promotions.
“Lashley loved it so much – and I love this man, he’s so cool, so nice, and so humble. I will always say a million awesome things about him. He loved it so much that he grabbed my arm after, walked me over to Jarrett and a couple of the higher-ups then, and was like ‘Hey we need to sign him right now. Do whatever we gotta do. Sign him.’
And that got me another set of bookings the following month at the next tapings … and he did the same thing where he grabbed my arm, and pulled me up to anyone who would listen and said ‘Hey, sign him.’
Before I signed with IMPACT I was backstage at WWE one time. And this man grabs me by the arm AGAIN, walks up to WWE higher-ups, and says ‘Hey, this is a star. We gotta sign him right now. Do whatever you can to sign him.’ I gave some people my email, had some brief conversations, but it was literally two weeks later that I ended up signing with IMPACT.”