IMPACT Star Jake Something Credits Bobby Lashley For Trying To Get Him Signed – Three Times!

So, back in December I did an interview with IMPACT Wrestling star Jake Something – also known as “Cousin Jake” of The Deaners – but due to a frustrating series of act-of-god technical difficulties, the conversation was never published.

I am currently working to re-record my audio from the interview and will be releasing it in full soon, but I wanted to share this excellent story involving current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley.

In early 2017, Jake made the 20-hour drive down to Orlando, FL to attend an IMPACT television taping, hoping to get a look from some of the decision-makers. He had met Chris Park (Abyss) previously, which led to him receiving a short match with Bobby Lashley, the IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion at the time.

Below is Jake’s account of working with Lashley, and a story about how the WWE star actually tried to get him signed on three separate occasions, for two different promotions.