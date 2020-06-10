IMPACT Teases Another Former WWE Star, Update On Slammiversary Surprises

IMPACT Wrestling has been heavily teasing some major arrivals at their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view. A vignette featuring brief flashes of Eric Young, Mike and Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Drake Maverick, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins and EC3 has been heavily featured over the past few weeks.

In the closing seconds of this Tuesday night’s episode, “Unbreakable” Michael Elgin was shown speaking on the phone with an unknown individual referred to only as “sir”. Elgin stated, “Everything’s going great. Couldn’t be better. You know us Canadians – we’ve always been team players.”

While it’s not a guarantee that the mystery caller will be one of former WWE Superstars released in April, the only name on the list billed from Canada is former TNA World Champion Eric Young. For what it’s worth, veteran wrestler, trainer and producer Lance Storm was also furloughed by WWE due to budget cutbacks.

There was another reference earlier in the broadcast towards Heath Slater possibly coming to IMPACT. Rohit Raju, in the midst of his first singles push since the dissolution of the Desi Hit Squad, approached Rhino backstage about possibly becoming his tag team partner.

When Rhino declined he said, “I’ve already got a tag team partner, and he’s got kids” – an obvious reference to Slater’s gimmick in WWE. Rohit Raju vs. Rhino has been announced for next week’s IMPACT Wrestling. While this could have simply been a joke, the fact that IMPACT social media is pushing the line hints otherwise.