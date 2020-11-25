IMPACT Update: Women’s Wrestling Legend To Return As Jordynne Grace’s Mystery Tag Team Partner

Former WWE Women’s Champion and NWA Women’s World Champion Jazz is coming out of retirement for one last run, and hopes to end her Hall of Fame-worthy professional wrestling career with one more piece of gold around her waist.

Jazz appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, revealed as Jordynne Grace’s heavily teased mystery partner. The unlikely powerhouse duo will partner up against Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly next week in a first round tournament match to crown the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Jazz announced in October that she was officially retired from professional wrestling, but did say at the time that she had planned to do a farewell tour in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic made that difficult.

Hailing from New Orleans, the self-proclaimed “Female Fighting Phenom” got her start in ECW in the late 90s. She made her WWE debut at the 2001 Survivor Series, competing in a six-pack challenge for the WWF World Women’s Championship. She would later win that title off Trish Stratus.