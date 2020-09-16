IMPACT Wrestling Announces Bound For Glory Main Event

The Bound for Glory main event is set!

IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced that Rich Swann will battle Eric Young for the IMPACT World Championship on October 24 at the promotion’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

This battle goes back to Slammiversary, where both men were surprise entrants in the main event Fatal 5-Way to crown a vacant world champion, won by Eddie Edwards. Swann was coming off a lengthy injury at the time, while EY was one of the many stars released by WWE in April as a supposed cost-cutting measure.

During the match, and in a brutal beatdown after he was eliminated from the Slammiversary main event, Young targeted Swann’s surgically repaired knee. This continued on IMPACT television in the weeks following, and at one point they played it up like he was being forced to retire due to the severe damage done to his knee.

And then EY won the world title from Eddie Edwards.

An irate Rich Swann returned to IMPACT Wrestling this week, demanding a shot at the man who forced him into early retirement. He made his case to EVP Scott D’Amore, who ended up caught in the crossfire of a brawl between the two men, leading to the exec officially booking the match for Bound for Glory.