IMPACT Wrestling Announces Date For 2020 Bound For Glory PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view will take place on October 24, 2020.

A location for this year’s show has not yet been announced, and with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s likely the promotion is considering multiple options and will not make a final decision until much closer to October.

The 2019 Bound for Glory took place at the Odeum Expo in Villa Park, IL outside of Chicago. Brian Cage defeated Sami Callihan to retain the IMPACT World Championship in the main event, and local Kylie Rae debuted as a surprise entrant in a gauntlet match.