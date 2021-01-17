Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Date For 2021 Rebellion PPV
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that the next time they go live on pay-per-view it will be with their annual REBELLION event, coming your way Saturday, April 24th. A location for the show has not yet been revealed, but that will likely depend heavily on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic over the next three months.
Note the “Omega” symbol front and center on the branding. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega headlined IMPACT’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view this Saturday night, teaming with the Good Brothers against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose.
Madison Rayne Announces Her Retirement From IMPACT Wrestling
Madison Rayne has retired from professional wrestling.
The five-time Knockouts Champion officially announced the news herself tonight during the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill pre-show on AXS TV.
Madison then made an appearance during the pay-per-view itself, along with fellow legend Gail Kim, presenting the brand new Knockouts Tag Team Championships to the winners of an eight-team tournament, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.
It was reported in December that Rayne would be stepping away from her position as a color commentator for IMPACT Wrestling to pursue a full-time job outside of the wrestling business. She wrestled her final independent match against Kylie Rae for Warrior Wrestling in 2020.
.@MadisonRayne has announced her retirement from IMPACT Wrestling.
5-time Knockouts Champion. 2-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. A Knockouts legend. #ThankYouMadison pic.twitter.com/rF9LhqKmQE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
New Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Hard To Kill
For the first time since 2012, IMPACT Wrestling has crowned a brand new set of Knockouts Tag Team Champions.
Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz certainly talk more trash than anyone else in the IMPACT locker room, but on Saturday night at IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, the young upstarts proved that there’s also the best in-ring duo in the Knockouts division today.
Hogan and Steelz defeated the powerhouse team of Jessicka Havok and Navaeh in a hard-fought match, winning the finals of a eight-team tournament that has played out on IMPACT television over the past two months.
Along their journey to the finals, the new champions also defeated the Sea Stars, Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo, in the first round, as well as former Knockouts Champions Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary in the semifinals.
IMPACT first debuted the Knockouts Tag Team Championships in 2009, but they were deactivated in 2013 due to a lack of depth in the division at that time that could not sustain enough teams.
Matt Cardona Makes Surprise Appearance At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Wins Match Via DQ
Matt Cardona has arrived in IMPACT Wrestling.
The former WWE Superstar, better known as Zack Ryder, made a surprise appearance during Saturday night’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Nashville, TN.
Cardona was brought in to wrestle Ace Austin, who along with his monstrous big man Madman Fulton held the ring hostage, complaining that he did not have a spot on the card despite winning the 2021 Super X Cup one week prior.
The match itself only lasted a few minutes, with Cardona setting up for all his signature spots before Fulton hit the ring and attacked him, forcing the referee to call for the bell.
That means technically the former Intercontinental Champion is now 1-0 in an IMPACT Wrestling ring, albeit via disqualification.
ALWAYS READY! @TheMattCardona has made his IMPACT debut at #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/5KJLovakgv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
RADIO SILENCE! #HardToKill @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/p9OGTXgR0W
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
