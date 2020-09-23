IMPACT Wrestling Announces New IMPACT Plus Specials For November & December

On Tuesday night IMPACT Wrestling announced their first IMPACT Plus exclusive special since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Victory Road, set to take place on Saturday, October 3.

Today the promotion continued the momentum by announcing two more IMPACT Plus special events that will take them through the end of the year.

Specific dates will be revealed when the schedule has been locked down, but Turning Point will air exclusively on the streaming service in November, followed by Final Resolution in December.

The titles of all three events date back to the early days of TNA Wrestling. Victory Road was actually the promotion’s first unique, three-hour pay-per-view changing up the era of weekly pay-per-view, and both Turning Point and Final Resolution followed soon after.