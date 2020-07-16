IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Match For Slammiversary, Updated Card

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new match for this Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view!

With Trey Miguel solely focussed on extracting revenge on former X-Division Champion Ace Austin – oh, and winning the IMPACT World Championship at the same time – the other two members of The Rascalz will be in action as well.

Just announced this morning, The Rascalz Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz have issued an open challenge for a tag team match this weekend. It’s likely we won’t find out which talents will step up to the plate until the show is live on the air, but we’ll keep you posted if more information becomes available.

It could be a normal two-on-two tag match, or we could see multiple teams mix it up. Will a current IMPACT duo like The Deaners or XXXL step up to the plate on a major stage? Could it be a major surprise like Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson?

Time will tell. Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Slammiversary this Saturday night, and stream the show on pay-per-view through FITE TV.

BREAKING: The Rascalz have issued an Open Challenge for #Slammiversary THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV! ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/eaYt4ONXNt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

July 18, 2020

IMPACT World Championship Match

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ???

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan

Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

X-Division Championship Match

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Open Challenge

The Rascalz vs. TBD

Knockouts #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeah vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie