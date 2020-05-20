IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Weekly Series Exploring Classic TNA Content

Impact Wrestling has announced a brand new one-hour series entitled IMPACT In 60, which will look back through the 18-year history of both Impact and TNA Wrestling.

The show will run on Tuesday nights at 10PM ET immediately following Impact Wrestling, creating a three-hour block of content on AXS TV. Each episode will feature full matches focussing on a specific wrestler, faction, championship, stipulation, etc.

IMPACT in 60 debuts on June 2nd starting with the “Best of the Asylum Years”, which according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon will “highlight rarely seen footage from the infancy of TNA with matches featuring former NWA Heavyweight Champions A.J. Styles and Raven, among others.”

Below is the schedule for next month: