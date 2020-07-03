ProWrestling.com
IMPACT Wrestling Results

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Special Start Time Next Week, 4 Matches Confirmed

0
By onImpact

The July 7 edition of IMPACT Wrestling will be starting one hour later than usual.

The promotion announced a special start time of 9PM ET for one week only, as AXS will be airing a tribute to the 80th birthday of Ringo Star that night, with proceeds going to a number of charities including the Black Lives Matter movement.

Announced for the show:

  • Sami Callihan vs. Josh Alexander
  • Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
  • Rosemary & Taya vs. Su Yung & Kylie Rae
  • TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners