IMPACT Wrestling Announces Special Start Time Next Week, 4 Matches Confirmed

The July 7 edition of IMPACT Wrestling will be starting one hour later than usual.
The promotion announced a special start time of 9PM ET for one week only, as AXS will be airing a tribute to the 80th birthday of Ringo Star that night, with proceeds going to a number of charities including the Black Lives Matter movement.
Announced for the show:
- Sami Callihan vs. Josh Alexander
- Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
- Rosemary & Taya vs. Su Yung & Kylie Rae
- TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners
TUESDAY at the special start time of 9/8c on @AXSTV! @TheSamiCallihan vs. @Walking_Weapon @JordynneGrace vs. @Kimber_Lee90 @WeAreRosemary and @TheTayaValkyrie vs. @realsuyung and @IamKylieRae @MegaTJP and @FALLAH1 vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vl4vOc5iuK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2020