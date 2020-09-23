IMPACT Wrestling Announces ‘Victory Road’ IMPACT Plus Special & New World Title Match

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the return of their Victory Road event, set to take place on Saturday, October 3 exclusively on IMPACT Plus.

The show will bridge the gap between now and the annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view three weeks later, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic will mark the promotion’s first IMPACT Plus special since Sacrifice in February.

Right now the only match official for Victory Road is a rematch for the IMPACT World Championship between Eric Young and Eddie Edwards. If he can get past the former champion, Young is set to defend his title against Rich Swann at Bound for Glory.