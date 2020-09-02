IMPACT Wrestling Crowns A New World Champion

IMPACT Wrestling has a new world champion!

Eric Young defeated Eddie Edwards on Tuesday night in the main event of IMPACT on AXS TV to become the new IMPACT World Champion, less than two months after returning to the promotion.

Young, who released along with dozens of others from WWE back in April, returned to IMPACT at their recent Slammiversary pay-per-view as the surprise fifth entrant in a match for the vacant world title.

That bout was ultimately won by Edwards, but EY immediately established himself as the biggest threat on the roster by brutally assaulting Rich Swann, re-injuring his surgically repaired knee.

After winning the title at Slammiversary, Edwards vowed to be a fighting champion that IMPACT fans could be proud of. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the belt was off television for several months, compounded by controversies that marred the road to the pay-per-view.

While his title reign was ultimately short, clocking in at only 46 days, a string of open challenges quickly made Edwards a fine world champion. In a matter of weeks he racked up successful defenses against Brian Myers, Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel and Rob Van Dam.