IMPACT Wrestling Dedicates Tonight’s Episode To George Floyd, Social Blackout

IMPACT Wrestling dedicated tonight’s episode to the memory of George Floyd. Their social media accounts remained silent throughout the broadcast and for the remainder of Tuesday evening.
They released the following statement:
“Tonight’s episode of IMPACT! is dedicated to George Floyd and his family. IMPACT Wrestling is proud to engage with our fans every Tuesday night during the show, but tonight we will be silent.
“IMPACT Wrestling stands against racism and violence, in support of diversity and inclusion — for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Floyd family and all who have endured social injustice.”
