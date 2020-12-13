Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution – Live Now: Rich Swann vs Chris Bey, Three Titles On The Line
Welcome to ProWrestling.com's live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution, the promotion's last special event of 2020.
Quick results are below.
IMPACT Wrestling: Final Resolution
December 12, 2020
Old School Rules Match
Tommy Dreamer def. Larry D
Tag Team Match
Havok & Nevaeh def. The Sea Stars
Intergender Tag Team Match
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb def. Eddie Edwards & Alisha
Eric Young def. Rhino
X-Division Title Match – Open Challenge
Manik def. Rohit Raju (c) | NEW CHAMPION!
* * *
IMPACT World Title Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary
Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page
Impact
Kenny Omega & Don Callis Confirmed For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will once again appear on their show next Tuesday night.
Omega won the world title on the first episode of AEW Dynamite in December, and made his first appearance as a champion on IMPACT television six days later.
Callis revealed a long-term plot claiming that working in NJPW as a color commentator, and his job as an IMPACT EVP were all carefully orchestrated moments allowing him to pull strings like an “invisible hand” guiding Omega’s career.
IMPACT airs every Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on AXS TV. For those without access to the television network, the show is also simulcast on Twitch.
BREAKING: We have confirmed that @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis will return to IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/EaNFEY0Olo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 11, 2020
Impact
Semifinals Set For IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament
The semi finals are officially set, and we are just three more matches away from determining who will walk out of IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view as the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions!
Tuesday’s all new episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV saw the formidable duo of Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie put away Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee, after a bit of miscommunication saw the champ take out her own partner. Purrazzo will have to defend that title against Rosemary this weekend at the Final Resolution on IMPACT Plus, so the story between these two teams may not be over just yet.
Rosemary and Taya will now move on to battle the red hot upstart team of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in the semifinals, following the latter’s victory over the Sea Stars, Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo, in the opening round.
On the other side of the bracket, the unlikely team of “Thicc Momma Pump” Jordynne Grace and women’s wrestling royalty Jazz will take on the powerhouse duo of Havok and Nevaeh. Jazz announced earlier this year that she is retiring from professional wrestling, so this may be the final time we see the former WWF and NWA women’s champion compete in the ring if they are unsuccessful.
These two matches will roll out over the course of the next few weeks, although it is unclear what IMPACT has planned for their schedule heading into the holidays. We do know that the finals will take place on January 16 at Hard To Kill.
AEW
Kenny Omega Explains His Actions In IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Teases Adding To His “Collection”
Just one week after stealing the AEW World Championship at “Winter is Coming”, Kenny Omega made his first appearance ever on IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night, accompanied by IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis.
Josh Matthews hosted an exclusive interview onboard Omega’s personal tour bus, trying to get to the bottom of exactly why Omega had chosen to come to IMPACT, and why he has aligned himself with Callis at the expense of his company’s own world title.
The IMPACT exec spoke first, revealing that the partnership between him and the so-called “Cleaner” began years ago in Canada. Callis was actually trained by Omega’s uncle, the Golden Sheik, and believes that he has watched over the business for years like an “invisible hand”, setting up this moment.
“Did you really think that I got back into this business five years ago to do a podcast? Did you people honestly think that I came back after a successful international business career to be the commentator for New Japan Pro-Wrestling? It was all part of the plan for me to be next to Kenny when he won the IWGP Heavyweight title. It was all part of the plan for me to come to IMPACT Wrestling like I did. And it was all part of the plan when Tony Khan invited me into his house so graciously, at Kenny’s request, to call Kenny’s match where he won the tournament over Adam Page.”
Omega defended his actions last Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, saying that he considers Don Callis a “father figure” and when he saw Jon Moxley attack him, he picked up a microphone and struck down the man who put his hands on his father.
“Do I feel like I tarnished the legacy? The answer is no. Everybody wanted me to be champion. Everybody needed me to be champion. When people talk about their greatest matches of all time, guess who had them. You’re looking at him. You’re not just talking about singles matches. Cinematic matches, hardcore matches, tag team matches – my name is on the list of all of them. The Top 20 AEW matches? I’m in about 17 of them. When you talk about the top matches in Mexico, that’s me too. The top matches in Japan? That’s me too. England? UK? Zimbabwe, you name it. So me coming here to IMPACT – you should start treating me better, okay? You really should. Now I’m getting pissed off.”
As for the ultimately question – why is Kenny Omega in IMPACT Wrestling? – Omega gave multiple reasons. “Number one is because we can!”
Omega told a story about how he collected comic books as a child, but eventually gave it up because no matter how much money he spent or how much time he invested, he could never collect the most elite and most sought after, rarest books. He compared the AEW World Championship to the “Action Comics #1” of professional wrestling, and claimed that he’s in IMPACT and may go other places searching for that “X-Men #1” or that “Spider-Man #1” to add to his new collection.
Does that mean we’re in store for a showdown between Kenny Omega and the current IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann? It certainly seems possible, given that Swann was shown backstage after his main event match trying to see Omega in the parking lot, only to be turned away in frustration because he wasn’t “on the list”.
