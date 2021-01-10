Connect with us

IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Results (1/9): Super X Cup Tournament, Jordynne Grace vs Jazz, ‘I Quit’ Match

IMPACT Wrestling Genesis
January 9, 2021

Streaming on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV.


Quick Results:

1. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Ace Austin def. Suicide

2. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Blake Christian def. KC Navarro

3. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Cousin Jake def. Daivari

4. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Crazzy Steve def. Tre Lamar

5. Super X Cup Semifinals: Ace Austin def. Cousin Jake

6. Super X Cup Semifinals: Blake Christian def. Crazzy Steve

7. Jordynne Grace def. Jazz

8. Super X Cup Semifinals: Ace Austin def. Blake Christian

9. I QUIT Match: Willie Mack def. Moose

The main event saw Moose knock Willie Mack out cold but continue to beat on him until Rich Swann came out. Moose threatened to hit the big man with a piledriver until Swann promised him a title shot if he stopped. “Thank you. I quit.”

Brian Myers Signs New Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Jan 9, 2021

Curt Hawkins

Brian Myers, 35, previously known to the WWE Universe as Curt Hawkins, has officially signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

Myers previously wrestled for IMPACT in 2015, coming over in the merger with Global Force Wrestling to win the TNA World Tag Team Championships alongside Trevor Lee (now Cameron Grimes). He returned to the promotion in July after being released from WWE, and has been working without a formal agreement in place.


IMPACT Wrestling Presents Genesis Tonight: Super X Cup Returns, Jazz vs Jordynne Grace

Jan 9, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling resurrects an annual staple this evening with the return of Genesis.

Eight competitors from the brand’s past, present and future will collide in the fourth ever Super X Cup, a single elimination tournament featuring the stars of the X-Division.


Plus, women’s wrestling legend and former WWF Women’s Champion Jazz is in action against powerhouse Jordynne Grace, and self-proclaimed TNA World Champion Moose will battle Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match.

Genesis airs live tonight on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV at 8:00 PM ET.

Match card:

  • Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz
  • I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
  • Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
  • Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
  • Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
  • Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
  • Super X-Cup Semi-finals
  • Super X-Cup Finals

Four Matches Announced For Final Impact Wrestling Before Hard To Kill

Jan 7, 2021

Impact Wrestling will air their go-home to the Hard to Kill pay-per-view this Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.

The January 12 episode will also feature the fallout from Genesis, which airs on Impact Plus this Saturday. Four matches are now confirmed for the pivotal show:


  • Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson
  • Taya Valkyrie vs. Kimber Lee
  • Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood
  • Tommy Dreamer vs. Cody Deaner

Click here for the updated Genesis card and here for the current Hard to Kill lineup. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact news and results.

