Impact
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL RESULTS – LIVE NOW: KENNY OMEGA & THE GOOD BROTHERS HEADLINE
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Bell time tonight is 8:00 PM ET with a one hour pre-show on AXS TV featuring Brian Myers vs. Josh Alexander.
There was a change to the main event, which will now see AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose.
IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill
January 16, 2021
Nashville, TN
* * *
Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-Show Match
Brian Myers def. Josh Alexander
* * *
6-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
Old School Rules 6-Man Tag Team Match
Eric Young & Deaner & Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake & Rhino & Tommy Dreamer
The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page
Intergender Tag Team Match
Rosemary & Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb
Impact
WATCH: IMPACT Wrestling ‘This Is HARD TO KILL’ Preview Show
Need to get caught up before tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view?
IMPACT has released a 43-minute “This is HARD TO KILL” special on YouTube, featured above, that goes in-depth into the six-man tag team main event pitting Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers against Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose. Join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
Impact
Alex Shelley Comments On Missing Tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event
IMPACT Wrestling put out a video this afternoon with comments from Alex Shelley, who unfortunately will miss tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The situation is still incredibly vague, but Shelley assures fans he does not have COVID-19.
A message from @fakekinkade about the #HardToKill main event. pic.twitter.com/tlJKtP90Wi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2021
The IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view will now be headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers taking on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose. Join us for live coverage of 8:00 PM ET.
AEW
Major Change Made To IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event, Alex Shelley Replaced In Six-Man Tag
Alex Shelley is out of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest main event in years.
The promotion announced on Friday that due to “unavoidable circumstances”, Shelly will not be able to travel to Nashville for this Saturday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
Shelley and Chris Sabin, the Motor City Machine Guns, were originally supposed to team up with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann to take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
A six-man tag team match will still headline the event, but it will be the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose stepping in to fill the void for the absent Machine Gun.
This could be an interesting storyline development, as Moose recently beat Rich Swann’s friend Willie Mack to the point of unconsciousness in an “I Quit” match, only stopping when Swann agreed to give him a future championship opportunity.
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore issued the following statement in an official press release:
“When we got the news from Alex there was no question what we needed to do. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures – I personally contacted Moose and he accepted the match immediately. I know Rich Swann in particular has his issues with Moose. but this is time to put personal issues and egos aside.
“HARD TO KILL is a huge event for IMPACT Wrestling and a historic one for professional wrestling in general. IMPACT Wrestling needs to put our best foot forward. Moose fits that bill. He is a physical specimen, a five-tool athlete, and has proven himself to be a world-class professional wrestler. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will have their hands even more full now when they step into the ring with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, IMPACT Original Chris Sabin, and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose.”
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL RESULTS – LIVE NOW: KENNY OMEGA & THE GOOD BROTHERS HEADLINE
Two More Teams Advance In 2021 NXT Dusty Cup, Updated Bracket
Kevin Owens Brings Paul Heyman To Silence On ‘Talking Smack’ (Video)
WATCH: IMPACT Wrestling ‘This Is HARD TO KILL’ Preview Show
Alex Shelley Comments On Missing Tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
-
WWE1 day ago
Chavo Guerrero Reveals Why He Hasn’t Returned To WWE
-
AEW1 day ago
Major Change Made To IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event, Alex Shelley Replaced In Six-Man Tag
-
WWE1 day ago
AJ Styles Reveals How He Created The Styles Clash Finishing Move
-
NWA1 day ago
Nick Aldis Discusses The Upcoming Return Of NWA Powerr
-
WWE1 day ago
Reported Date For 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber PPV
-
WWE2 days ago
New Match & Contract Signing Added To Friday Night Smackdown
-
WWE12 hours ago
Reigns To Defend Universal Title At Royal Rumble … But Not Against Adam Pierce, Major Stipulation Added