Seven matches have now been announced for IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice.

We now know that Ace Austin will defend the X-Division Championship against Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat match at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 25. Ahead of that, each wrestler will find a partner for a triple threat tag team match at Hardcore Justice.

Tommy Dreamer will also look to teach Violent By Design a lesson after the group attacked Chris Harris backstage and left both Chris Sabin and James Storm lying unconscious in the ring. It’ll be Dreamer and three mystery partners against the whole group this Saturday.

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus, Shera vs. Hernandez in a Chairs Match, and Brian Myers vs. Jake Something in a Hardcore Blindfold Match have all been announced for Hardcore Justice. Something was caught in the crossfire between Myers and Matt Cardona this week on IMPACT Wrestling television.

Join us this Saturday at 3:00 PM ET for live coverage.

IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice

April 10, 2021

Title vs. Career

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz

Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Ace Austin & Partner vs. TJP & Partner vs. Josh Alexander & Partner

Number One Contender’s Weapons Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha

Hardcore War

Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering & Cody Deaner & Rhino) vs. Tommy Dreamer & Three Mystery Partners

Hardcore Blindfold Match

Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

Chairs Match

Shera vs. Hernandez

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus