Impact

IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice Results: Title vs Career, Hardcore War, Women’s Weapons Match & More

Published

2 hours ago

on

IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice

This show is currently streaming on IMPACT Plus and FITE. Women’s wrestling legend Jazz puts her career on the line for one last chance at Deonna Purrazzo and the Knockouts Championship this afternoon. Plus an 8-man Hardcore War, a women’s weapons match to determine the #1 contender and more.

IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice Results
April 10, 2021


* * *

Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Josh Alexander & Petey Williams def. TJP & Madman Fulton and TJP & Fallah Bahh

This was a preview for the triple threat X-Division title match at Rebellion with each competitor finding tag team partners. Petey Williams was the surprise entrant joining his fellow Canadian. All six guys looked great in this non-stop tag match. Lots of wild and innovative offense, but not so much that they were just running through spots aimlessly. Fulton and Bahh were made to look like monsters and then collided at the end. The finish saw Petey hit the Canadian Destroyer on Ace Austin while Alexander slapped the ankle lock on Bahh to get the submission win.

 

 

Chairs Match, Hardcore War, Triple Threat Tag & More Announced For IMPACT Hardcore Justice

Published

2 days ago

on

Apr 8, 2021

By

IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice

Seven matches have now been announced for IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice.

We now know that Ace Austin will defend the X-Division Championship against Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat match at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 25. Ahead of that, each wrestler will find a partner for a triple threat tag team match at Hardcore Justice.


Tommy Dreamer will also look to teach Violent By Design a lesson after the group attacked Chris Harris backstage and left both Chris Sabin and James Storm lying unconscious in the ring. It’ll be Dreamer and three mystery partners against the whole group this Saturday.

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus, Shera vs. Hernandez in a Chairs Match, and Brian Myers vs. Jake Something in a Hardcore Blindfold Match have all been announced for Hardcore Justice. Something was caught in the crossfire between Myers and Matt Cardona this week on IMPACT Wrestling television.

Join us this Saturday at 3:00 PM ET for live coverage.

IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice
April 10, 2021

Title vs. Career
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz

Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Ace Austin & Partner vs. TJP & Partner vs. Josh Alexander & Partner

Number One Contender’s Weapons Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha

Hardcore War
Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering & Cody Deaner & Rhino) vs. Tommy Dreamer & Three Mystery Partners

Hardcore Blindfold Match
Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

Chairs Match
Shera vs. Hernandez

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus

Impact

4/8 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Road To Hardcore Justice, Omega & Swann Clash In Six-Man Tag

Published

2 days ago

on

Apr 8, 2021

By

IMPACT Wrestling Results
April 8, 2021

* * *


— Havok & Jordynne Grace & Rosemary def. Alisha Edwards & Nevaeh & Tenille Dashwood. This was a preview for the six-woman Weapon’s Match at Hardcore Justice this Saturday. Rosemary was the one who got the hot tag and the win at the end, catching Alisha with the Red Wedding. Havok and Nevaeh were focussed on each other the whole time after their recent split and both went through a table.

— Matt Cardona was asked his thoughts on Brian Myers rejecting his challenge and wasn’t upset because as he’s said repeatedly, he didn’t come to IMPACT to dig up issues with his old tag team partner. Tonight he’s got Jake Something to focus on.

— It is confirmed that Taylor Wilde is behind the recent vignettes featuring a return/debut in the Knockouts division. They’re not advertising a date yet so the most likely scenario is either at Rebellion or the TV tapings immediately after the PPV.

Jake Something vs. Matt Cardona ended in a No Contest. This was fun while it lasted and succeeded in making Something look good, as they’ve been building him up recently. Brian Myers attacked both men and went after Cardona’s eye. He changed his mind and accepted the challenge for a match at Rebellion.

— XXXL confronted Trey Miguel who continued to claim he wouldn’t be teaming up with Sami Callihan, tonight or any other night, despite them being advertised for a tag team match.

Impact

Reno Scum Announces Departure From IMPACT Wrestling

Published

3 days ago

on

Apr 7, 2021

By

Adam Thornstowe took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he and Luster the Legend, collectively known as Reno Scum, are no longer with IMPACT Wrestling.

The tandem had their initial IMPACT run for less than a year in 2017, but returned in 2019 for sporadic appearances. Most recently, Reno Scum lost tag team matches to FinJuice and Decay.


In his tweets, Thornstowe was appreciative of IMPACT and noted they plan on being relevant again after regrouping.

