Impact Wrestling has announced a new Senior Executive team with both Scott D’Amore and Don Callis being hired as new Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

D’Amore has been working closely with Impact’s Ed Nordholm over the past few months and has effectively taken up the role that Jeff Jarrett was performing in the company.

Callis will be continuing his role as the commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling for the upcoming future, but it is not known if that will be a long-term situation.

Matt Hardy Claims Woken Era Has Arrived

Matt Hardy debuts his Woken character on WWE Raw this week, claiming he will delete Bray Wyatt. The segment was met incredibly well by fans and Hardy has continued his change on social media, claiming that the Woken Era has arrived.