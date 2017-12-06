ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

According to PWInsider.com, Impact Wrestling has expressed interest in signing top Lucha Underground star Brian Cage.

Impact Wrestling Preview Videos

Below are several preview videos for this week’s Impact Wrestling, which will feature the crowning of a new Knockouts Champion plus EC3 vs Matt Sydal and more:

“EC3 has been very vocal about saying that Matt Sydal can’t win the “big one” and Sydal is a choke artist. What will happen when they go one on one this Thursday on IMPACT for the Grand Championship? We can’t wait to find out.”

“Diamante is the strong and usually silent destroyer inside LAX. She is a new Knockout, but not intimidated by many. Diamante sat down with Josh Mathews to discuss her career in wrestling”:

“Sienna is the former Knockouts Champion and she will face Rosemary and Allie in a 3-Way Match to determine who will go to the finals to face Laurel Van Ness. Sienna isn’t worried”:

“James Storm is ready to team with Moose to face Dan Lambert and Lashley and all the Cowboy is thinking about is getting Dan Lambert one on one and getting his hands on the owner of American Top Team”: