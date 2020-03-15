Impact Wrestling Loses Venue For 3/28 ‘Lockdown’ Special

Impact Wrestling has been added to the growing list of cancellations and postponements at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.
The venue was scheduled to host Impact’s Lockdown special on March 28, in conjunction with the local Border City Wrestling promotion. BCW released the statement below (courtesy of Fightful.com) noting that they are “exploring all available options” to relocate the event.
To our valued Border City Wrestling fans, as you may have heard, St Clair College has cancelled all on-campus events, including Lockdown, until early April due to Coronavirus prevention efforts.
We are currently exploring all available options for the event to take place while also taking into consideration public safety and guidelines from the health professionals.
Please keep checking this page for further updates. For those who have already purchased a ticket and would like a refund, please contact your original point of sale.