IMPACT Wrestling Moving To Thursdays Starting April 8, New Date For Rebellion PPV
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that its flagship showing is moving to Thursday nights on AXS TV and Twitch beginning April 8.
IMPACT moving to its original night and time slot seems to confirm the rumors that NXT is moving to Tuesdays after WrestleMania week. WWE has yet to announce the move, but internal production sheets list NXT being taped on Tuesdays following TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, per PWInsider.
Regardless, headlining the April 8th IMPACT will be a huge six-man tag team match pitting AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack.
Before The IMPACT (BTI) will also move to 7 p.m. ET on Thursdays, serving as the weekly lead-in to IMPACT.
It was announced earlier this week that IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view will now air one day later on Sunday, April 25. The event was slated for Saturday, April 24, but there’s no word yet on why exactly the change was made.
Below is the entire press release for IMPACT’s move.
FLAGSHIP WEEKLY SHOW RETURNS TO TRADITIONAL NIGHT, STARTING APRIL 8
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be part of massive six-man main event for the first IMPACT! ON AXS on Thursday, April 8
NASHVILLE, TENN. (March 25) IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that its weekly flagship TV show – IMPACT! – will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot, beginning April 8. The fastest paced show in professional wrestling will now air at 8pm ET/5pm PT each and every Thursday on AXS TV.
The return of IMPACT! to its traditional night will be marked by a massive main event.
The inaugural IMPACT! on Thursday, April 8 will feature the IMPACT! match debut of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega, who teams with The Good Brother – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows – in a six-man main event against reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, former two-time IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Willie Mack.
“IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights.”
Leading into IMPACT! every Thursday night will be Before The IMPACT (BTI), an hour-long show on AXS TV, starting at 7pm ET. Hosted by Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews, BTI delivers late-breaking news, exclusive matches, one-on-one interviews with the IMPACT Wrestling stars and more.
“The new home, once again, for must-see matches is Thursday nights on AXS TV,” D’Amore added.
The wrestling world is now just one month away from the much-anticipated REBELLION(C) Pay-Per-View – featuring the groundbreaking Title vs Title main event, pitting IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, set for Sunday, April 25, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
REBELLION also will feature a title defense for new IMPACT Tag Team Champions, FinJuice, the duo of David Finlay and Juice Robinson who are currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). FinJuice will defend the titles against The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
The X-Division Championship, now held by two-time title-holder Ace Austin, also will be on the line at REBELLION, as well as Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava.
The REBELLION festivities kick off April 25 with the Rebellion CELL-ebration, IMPACT’s two-hour virtual fan-fest, which starts at 11am ET/8am PT, with appearances by numerous IMPACT stars, such as The Good Brothers, Deonna Purrazzo, Ace Austin and many others – and it will be participating fans who get the chance to ask questions of the wrestling stars.
REBELLION CELL-ebration attendees will receive numerous perks for participating, such as the official PPV t-shirt, autographs and the first 50 fans to register will receive a unique Swag Bag of IMPACT-branded items. To register for the Rebellion CELL-ebration, go to: www.impactwrestling.com.
3/23 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eddie Edwards vs Karl Anderson, X-Division Title Match, Kenny Omega Returns
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 23, 2021
* * *
The show began with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega entering the building with Don Callis.
Deonna Purrazzo def. Jazz
Susan and Jordynne Grace were out at ringside. No Kimber Lee this week.
Jazz took the champion to the mat and tried to put her away quickly with some early pinning combinations. Deonna took her down with an arm drag but ran right into a mean right hook from the legend. Susan got on the apron and alto took a right hand from Jazz, but this allowed Deonna to clobber her from behind and take control.
Deonna slapped on a headlock and transitioned between holds, slowing things down for a couple of minutes. Jazz rallied back with right hands and a trio of short-arm clotheslines. Big boot for two. Susan got involved again. Jordynne ran around the ring to stop her but ate the post instead. Deonna took advantage of the distraction to score a roll-up win.
X-Division Championship Match
TJP def. Austin Austin (c) via DQ
The big man Madman Fulton was at ringside for this one.
They started with some great grappling on the mat, with TJP trying to maintain a wrist lock and alternate between holds. TJP whipped Austin to the corner but ran into a spin kick. Austin hit a superkick on the apron and climbed the ropes, but the challenger jumped up and surprised him with a Spanish Fly for two.
Austin controlled the pace during the match, keeping him on the mat and working him over with various holds. TJP went after the knee attempting to create an opening, but got caught in a body stretch. He finally broke free and kicked the champion in the head a few times. TJP dodged a corner splash and connected with a jumping knee to the chin, before face-washing him in the corner. Helluva Kick! 1… 2… not enough.
TJP went for the Detonation Kick but Austin escaped out the back and hit him with an enzuigiri. The champion followed with an awesome springboard Fameasser for two-and-a-half. Both guys got to their feet and traded kicks and forearms. TJP hit a backdrop suplex and slapped on an Octopus Stretch. Fulton pushed the ropes towards the champion, trying to help him out, but TJP pulled him backwards into rear naked choke. Fulton put Austin’s boot on the ropes and informed the ref.
TJP launched himself over the ropes into a swinging dropkick, taking out the big man. He tried for the Mamba Splash on Austin, but ran into the knees. Both men down. Austin hit a spin kick and a pair of double knees, but got scooped up into the Detonation Kick! TJP went to the top and and this time hit the Mamba Splash! 1… 2… Fulton rushes the ring and attacks TJP, forcing the DQ.
Fulton chokeslammed TJP all the way to hell and back and continued to put the boots to him after the match. Josh Alexander ran out with a steel chair and chased the bad guys away.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #11)
It’s time to Break It Down once again, taking a look at the six major shows from the wrestling world over the past week, ranking them. It was a strong week once again, with all six shows having some positives to take away from them.
It’s a busy time of year for wrestling and that’s shown in the quality of the weekly content here, which is a good thing for all the fans involved. But out of each show, which was the one that stood out the most?
6. Impact Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was a fun show this week, and it being at the bottom of this list doesn’t reflect it as a bad show. However, there was only one real high-quality match on this show, with the main event between Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel being fantastic.
The opening match was a standard victory for Finn Juice, but the post-match promos with The Good Brothers felt a little too lighthearted to me for that serious topic of the Tag Titles. Rhino’s victory was simple enough as well, while the 12 knockouts tag bout was a chaotic one, but a fun showcase of the talent.
But the best moment of the night really came between Rich Swann and Don Callis. Building up to the Title vs. Title match he will be having with Kenny Omega was great to see, with both men getting their points across in terrific style.
5. WWE Raw
WWE Raw might not be for everyone, but it did just edge things against IMPACT this week. The show had its flaws, as ever, with the promos between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman still being awkward, and him beating down the Monster Amongst Men singlehandedly seems a little odd to me.
However, the show felt like it was direct and had a clear purpose this week, which was a big improvement. The focus on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley throughout the night was great, while the main event bout between Lashley and Sheamus was an excellent hard-hitting encounter.
Asuka returning and showcasing her aggressive side again was welcomed, and that is something people want more of. But the match of the night was the Tag Team Championship match, which saw The New Day win the titles in a very fun bout, while AJ Styles and Omos becoming a team is something that should spark interest.
4. WWE NXT UK
This show was well structures this week with a nice mix of in-ring action and promos/backstage segments. Nathan Frazer and Ashton Smith had a nice opening contest which was kept to a high energy and served its purpose of putting over Frazer.
While the continuation of Ilja Dragunov’s storyline of anger issues was done well. Sam Gradwell trying to wind him up only to talk himself into a NoDQ match is good work, while Amir Jordan still not being overly happy with Kenny Williams’ cheating tactics but wanting that titles is an interesting and unique story.
Rampage Brown coming out and challenging WALTER is certainly interesting and building Rampage to that level is always a good idea. Meanwhile, the main event between Trent Seven and Jordan Devlin was a fantastic bout for the Cruiserweight Title.
3. WWE NXT
In comparison to the usual standard for the black and gold brand, this was a slight step backward, with the focus on putting rivals into tag team storylines hitting this brand too. The promos with Karrion Kross and Finn Balor built their match nicely, but putting having them challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles was a situation nobody needed.
The build with Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar was excellent, with that storyline really writing itself, yet the promos only injected more passion. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly’s storyline got a little too silly for me, with the incident on the road involving the police, but there’s no doubt some fans who would have enjoyed that.
Tommaso Ciampa potentially facing WALTER is something that does bring a lot of interest though, and that could be an amazing match. While the best in-ring match on this show was between Zoey Stark, who continues to impress, and Dakota Kai.
2. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was heavily focused on WWE Fastlane this week, with almost every segment on the show pushing the PPV, which is what a go-home show should be doing. While Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair being involved in the Women’s Tag Title picture isn’t a great idea, Banks and Nia Jax did have a nice opening match, and throughout the show, they worked hard to push the story they’re telling.
The blue brand continues to push the tag team division well and the direction is seemingly a four-way at WrestleMania, which is being built nicely. SmackDown also has great mid-card storylines with Seth Rollins/Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn seemingly being set for a feud with Kevin Owens, which is always a recipe for success.
Apollo Crews and Big E added great heat to their rivalry with the promos being intense and the brawl furthering that. Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns had a great segment and the note about Reigns having never tapped is an interesting one to add into their Universal Title match. Plus, this show had Edge competing in the main event, which was certainly a nice finish to what was an excellent episode of the show.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW really is on a roll at the start of 2021, and it continued with this terrific episode of the show. Right from the start, this began with a bang as Cody and Penta had a nice opening contest, although, the work with QT Marshall is something that just isn’t that interesting.
The Pinnacle promo was strong and introduced the group well, while the 10 men tag was as chaotic as expected. I will write about not wanting Tony Schiavone to interview Sting every week until I’m blue in the face but having Lance Archer continue to tease the rivalry was good, and cracks appearing in Team Taz is an interesting twist.
However, when it comes to this show there is really only one thing that everyone will talk about, which is the Lights Out match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. This was an amazing match between two women clearly trying to make a point, leaving it all in the ring in a brutal, yet incredible encounter.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 20
IMPACT Wrestling- 35
WWE NXT- 48
AEW Dynamite- 57
WWE NXT UK- 32
WWE SmackDown- 34
AEW
STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we discuss:
- Jordan Devlin’s Return
- If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
- How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- The Pinnacle
- Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
- & MUCH MORE!
