Connect with us

Impact

Nine Matches Announced For IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender This Saturday

Published

3 hours ago

on

IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender
Date: February 13, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM ET
How to Watch: IMPACT Plus, FITE

* * *


IMPACT World Title Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match
Good Brothers (c) vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Private Party

Triple Threat Revolver
Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Chris Bey vs. Daivari vs. Josh Alexander vs. Suicide vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack

X-Division Title Match
TJP (c) vs. Rohit Raju

Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez

No DQ – Knockouts Tag Team Title Match
Kiera Hogan (c) & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & ODB & Jazz

Six-Person Tag Team Match
XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) & Tenille Dashwood vs. The Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner

Related Topics:

Impact

Black Taurus Arrives In IMPACT Wrestling As Newest Member Of The Decay

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 10, 2021

By

Black Taurus IMPACT Wrestling

Mexico’s Black Taurus returned to IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, revealed as the surprise new member of The Decay alongside Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. He worked a very quick squash match getting the win over Kaleb with a K.

Taurus previously wrestled at the 2020 IMPACT television tapings in Mexico City, and at multiple taping events in 2019. It’s unclear whether he will be sticking around past this weekend’s No Surrender special, but IMPACT is taping this week so we’ll know soon.


Taurus has wrestled in Mexico for more than a decade, but gained more exposure in the U.S. more recently working with IMPACT, MLW and indie promotions including GCW and PWG. His match at PWG Sixteen is maybe the best six-man tag team match of the past decade.

This Saturday at IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender (Match Card) it will be Black Taurus, Rosemary and Crazzy Steve in a six-man tag team match against Tenille Dashwood and XXXL’s Larry D and Acey Romero.

Continue Reading

Impact

IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/9): Good Brothers Defend, Kimber Lee vs ODB, Final Stop Before No Surrender

Published

3 hours ago

on

Feb 9, 2021

By

IMPACT Wrestling Results

IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 9, 2021

8-Man Tag Team Match: Josh Alexander & Suicide & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack def. Ace Austin & Blake Christian & Chris Bey & Shawn Daivari. Trey got the win for his team. After the match Sami Callihan showed up on the tron and continued to torment him, threatening to cost him the Triple Threat Revolver this Saturday at No Surrender.


Kimber Lee def. ODB. A good short match to showcase the returning ODB in the best light possible. Jazz and Jordynne Grace came out at the end to counter interference from Deonna Purrazzo and Susan, but Lee snuck out a small package to win.

— Deonna and Kimber Lee celebrated their win backstage, but Susan scolded them for all the chaos and mismanagement. She demanded to speak to the manager and stormed off to find Scott D’Amore.

— Cousin Jake came out and addressed the option of joining Violence By Design. Eric Young cut him off and said his time was up, and wanted an answer. Jake took off his vest and teased joining the group, but instead said he would stand for “something… Jake Something!” VBD attacked him but Deaner stopped them from trapping his neck in a chair because he wants to face his cousin one-on-one at No Surrender.

— Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows cut a promo on Chris Sabin and James Storm. They talked about Beer Money, America’s Most Wanted and the Motor City Machine Guns calling them all great tag teams, but not as great as the Good Brothers.

Neveah def. Kiera Hogan via DQ. Last week Havok pinned Tasha Steelz. The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions are having a rough time. The ref called for the DQ after Steelz interfered.

— XXXL brought out Tenille Dashwood because they promised never to hit a woman, but something needed to be done about Rosemary. Kaleb with a K challenged anyone in The Decay to a match. Rosemary and Crazzy Steve came out and revealed their surprise new member… Black Taurus!

Black Taurus def. Kaleb. Complete squash match. If you’re not familiar with Black Taurus you’re going to absolutely love him.

— Announced for No Surrender:

  • No DQ match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok & Nevaeh
  • Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner
  • Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & ODB & Jazz
  • Six-Person Tag Team Match: XXXL & Tenille Dashwood vs. The Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (c) retained over Chris Sabin & James Storm via DQ. Standard tag team match with Private Party coming out with Matt Hardy at the end to blatantly break up a pinfall.

— Scott D’Amore cut off Private Party’s celebrate and told them the match at No Surrender is now a triple threat for the tag team titles.

— Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer came out and signed the contract for their IMPACT world title match at No Surrender. Dreamer cut a passionate promo about always fighting for the industry and even though he might not be the youngest or most deserving guy he wanted to win the title to have the power to keep fighting for the business. Moose came out and was pissed at not getting the title shot Swann promised him, but is not allowed to get involved because D’Amore threatened to suspend him. He promised to beat whoever wins at No Surrender.

Continue Reading

Impact

Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match & Much More Added To IMPACT No Surrender

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 9, 2021

By

Several additions have been made to Impact’s No Surrender card this Saturday.

The Impact World Tag Team Championship match between The Good Brothers and AEW’s Private Party will now be a three-way dance including Chris Sabin and James Storm. This comes after Private Party interfered in Sabin and Storm’s title match on Tuesday.


In the Knockouts division, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Havok and Nevaeh in a Texas Tornado No DQ match.

Additionally, Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan will face Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. Another six-person match will see Decay – now including Black Taurus – take on Tenille Dashwood, Acey Romero, and Larry D.

Rounding out the new matches will be Deaner vs. Jake Something in singles competition.

Below is the updated No Surrender card, which now features nine matches.

IMPACT No Surrender
Saturday, February 13, 2021

IMPACT World Title Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match
Good Brothers (c) vs. Private Party vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm

Knockouts Tag Team Title Texas Tornado No DQ Match
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok & Nevaeh

X-Division Title Match
TJP (c) vs. Rohit Raju

Triple Threat Revolver Match
Winner Earns X-Division Title Shot
Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian

Brian Myers & Hernandez vs. Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona

Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz & ODB

Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus vs. Tenille Dashwood, Acey Romero & Larry D

Deaner vs. Jake Something

Continue Reading

Trending