IMPACT Wrestling Results

February 9, 2021

— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Josh Alexander & Suicide & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack def. Ace Austin & Blake Christian & Chris Bey & Shawn Daivari. Trey got the win for his team. After the match Sami Callihan showed up on the tron and continued to torment him, threatening to cost him the Triple Threat Revolver this Saturday at No Surrender.

— Kimber Lee def. ODB. A good short match to showcase the returning ODB in the best light possible. Jazz and Jordynne Grace came out at the end to counter interference from Deonna Purrazzo and Susan, but Lee snuck out a small package to win.

— Deonna and Kimber Lee celebrated their win backstage, but Susan scolded them for all the chaos and mismanagement. She demanded to speak to the manager and stormed off to find Scott D’Amore.

— Cousin Jake came out and addressed the option of joining Violence By Design. Eric Young cut him off and said his time was up, and wanted an answer. Jake took off his vest and teased joining the group, but instead said he would stand for “something… Jake Something!” VBD attacked him but Deaner stopped them from trapping his neck in a chair because he wants to face his cousin one-on-one at No Surrender.

— Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows cut a promo on Chris Sabin and James Storm. They talked about Beer Money, America’s Most Wanted and the Motor City Machine Guns calling them all great tag teams, but not as great as the Good Brothers.

— Neveah def. Kiera Hogan via DQ. Last week Havok pinned Tasha Steelz. The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions are having a rough time. The ref called for the DQ after Steelz interfered.

— XXXL brought out Tenille Dashwood because they promised never to hit a woman, but something needed to be done about Rosemary. Kaleb with a K challenged anyone in The Decay to a match. Rosemary and Crazzy Steve came out and revealed their surprise new member… Black Taurus!

— Black Taurus def. Kaleb. Complete squash match. If you’re not familiar with Black Taurus you’re going to absolutely love him.

— Announced for No Surrender:

No DQ match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & ODB & Jazz

— IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (c) retained over Chris Sabin & James Storm via DQ. Standard tag team match with Private Party coming out with Matt Hardy at the end to blatantly break up a pinfall.

— Scott D’Amore cut off Private Party’s celebrate and told them the match at No Surrender is now a triple threat for the tag team titles.

— Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer came out and signed the contract for their IMPACT world title match at No Surrender. Dreamer cut a passionate promo about always fighting for the industry and even though he might not be the youngest or most deserving guy he wanted to win the title to have the power to keep fighting for the business. Moose came out and was pissed at not getting the title shot Swann promised him, but is not allowed to get involved because D’Amore threatened to suspend him. He promised to beat whoever wins at No Surrender.