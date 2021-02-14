Impact
IMPACT No Surrender Results (2/13): Swann vs Dreamer, Good Brothers Defend, Triple Threat Revolver
IMPACT Wrestling: No Surrender Results
February 13, 2021
Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve & Rosemary def. Acey Romero & Larry D & Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb)
The women kicked things off with a little back and forth grappling. Crazzy Steve tagged in and tried several moves including a tilt-a-whirl headscissors trying to put Larry D in an arm submission, but couldn’t quite manage it. Taurus squared up with Acey for a huge slugfest, catching him with an enzuigiri, an armtrap DDT and a standing dropkick to send the big man to the floor.
The heels eventually took turns working over Steve with quick tags. Even Tenille took a few shots. Taurus got the hot tag and gave Larry a Samoan Drop. He got distracted by Tenille and Kaleb taking photos with a red shirt (get it, because he’s a bull?). Taurus chased Kaleb around the ring but got baited into a dive from Larry.
Everyone dove outside one by one until Acey powerbombed Tenille over the ropes, through the group. He went after Rosemary but got blinded by poison mist, allowing Taurus to drop Larry with a diving shoulder tackle and a Michinoku Driver to win.
Brian Myers & Hernandez def. Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona
Myers wanted absolutely nothing to do with his former tag team partner and refused to stay in the ring any time Cardona tagged in. Hernandez dropped Cardona with a big shoulder tackle but went for it again and got caught with a dropkick.
Eddie tagged in, and of course Myers had no problem getting involved with quick tags, working him over in the heel corner. Lots of trash talk to Cardona while he was stranded on the apron. He nearly got the hot tag at one point but Supermex ran around the ring and swept him off the apron.
Edwards was eventually able to superplex the big man and make the hot tag. Cardona went right after Myers with wild rights before hitting the Broski Boot in the corner. He lined up for Radio Silence but ran into a Michinoku Driver.
Eddie took out Supermex on the floor with a suicide drive while Cardona hit an avalanche Frankensteiner. He tried for Radio Silence again but Myers sent him into an exposed turnbuckle and connected with a nasty lariat to win.
Jake Something def. Cody Deaner (w/ Violent By Design)
Jake went right after his cousin and beat him down with a series of wild punches in the corner before simply charging through him with his entire body. Cody dodged a corner splash but Jake simply grabbed him by the back of the neck and threw him to the ground.
Jake tried for an early Black Hole Slam but was sent to the floor where VBD beat him down with the ref’s back turned. Cody went to work for several minutes with rights and lefts, clawing and biting at him. A second rope shoulder tackle took Something off his feet and Cody slapped on a headlock.
Something went after Eric Young but Cody threw him into the ring post and continued to grind him down with more punches, bites and a few headbutts for good measure. Jake countered a second rope dive with a back suplex and a Michinoku Driver (three times in three matches).
Cody countered another Black Hole Slam attempt and caught him with a jumping neckbreaker, followed by double knees in the corner. Something fired back with big right hands before clubbing EY off the apron and launching himself OVER the ropes to take down Violent By Design. This time Something hit the Black Hole slam for the win.
After the match, Violent By Design immediately jumped Jake Something and put the boots to him. They set up a table and Joe Doering powerbombed Jake through it from the second rope.
IMPACT No Surrender Airing Live Tonight On IMPACT Plus; Nine Matches Announced
IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender
Date: February 13, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM ET
How to Watch: IMPACT Plus, FITE
* * *
IMPACT World Title Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match
Good Brothers (c) vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Private Party
Triple Threat Revolver
Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Chris Bey vs. Daivari vs. Josh Alexander vs. Suicide vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack
X-Division Title Match
TJP (c) vs. Rohit Raju
Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez
No DQ – Knockouts Tag Team Title Match
Kiera Hogan (c) & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & ODB & Jazz
Six-Person Tag Team Match
XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) & Tenille Dashwood vs. The Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)
Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner
Black Taurus Arrives In IMPACT Wrestling As Newest Member Of The Decay
Mexico’s Black Taurus returned to IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, revealed as the surprise new member of The Decay alongside Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. He worked a very quick squash match getting the win over Kaleb with a K.
Taurus previously wrestled at the 2020 IMPACT television tapings in Mexico City, and at multiple taping events in 2019. It’s unclear whether he will be sticking around past this weekend’s No Surrender special, but IMPACT is taping this week so we’ll know soon.
Taurus has wrestled in Mexico for more than a decade, but gained more exposure in the U.S. more recently working with IMPACT, MLW and indie promotions including GCW and PWG. His match at PWG Sixteen is maybe the best six-man tag team match of the past decade.
This Saturday at IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender (Match Card) it will be Black Taurus, Rosemary and Crazzy Steve in a six-man tag team match against Tenille Dashwood and XXXL’s Larry D and Acey Romero.
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/9): Good Brothers Defend, Kimber Lee vs ODB, Final Stop Before No Surrender
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 9, 2021
— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Josh Alexander & Suicide & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack def. Ace Austin & Blake Christian & Chris Bey & Shawn Daivari. Trey got the win for his team. After the match Sami Callihan showed up on the tron and continued to torment him, threatening to cost him the Triple Threat Revolver this Saturday at No Surrender.
— Kimber Lee def. ODB. A good short match to showcase the returning ODB in the best light possible. Jazz and Jordynne Grace came out at the end to counter interference from Deonna Purrazzo and Susan, but Lee snuck out a small package to win.
— Deonna and Kimber Lee celebrated their win backstage, but Susan scolded them for all the chaos and mismanagement. She demanded to speak to the manager and stormed off to find Scott D’Amore.
— Cousin Jake came out and addressed the option of joining Violence By Design. Eric Young cut him off and said his time was up, and wanted an answer. Jake took off his vest and teased joining the group, but instead said he would stand for “something… Jake Something!” VBD attacked him but Deaner stopped them from trapping his neck in a chair because he wants to face his cousin one-on-one at No Surrender.
— Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows cut a promo on Chris Sabin and James Storm. They talked about Beer Money, America’s Most Wanted and the Motor City Machine Guns calling them all great tag teams, but not as great as the Good Brothers.
— Neveah def. Kiera Hogan via DQ. Last week Havok pinned Tasha Steelz. The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions are having a rough time. The ref called for the DQ after Steelz interfered.
— XXXL brought out Tenille Dashwood because they promised never to hit a woman, but something needed to be done about Rosemary. Kaleb with a K challenged anyone in The Decay to a match. Rosemary and Crazzy Steve came out and revealed their surprise new member… Black Taurus!
— Black Taurus def. Kaleb. Complete squash match. If you’re not familiar with Black Taurus you’re going to absolutely love him.
— IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (c) retained over Chris Sabin & James Storm via DQ. Standard tag team match with Private Party coming out with Matt Hardy at the end to blatantly break up a pinfall.
— Scott D’Amore cut off Private Party’s celebrate and told them the match at No Surrender is now a triple threat for the tag team titles.
— Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer came out and signed the contract for their IMPACT world title match at No Surrender. Dreamer cut a passionate promo about always fighting for the industry and even though he might not be the youngest or most deserving guy he wanted to win the title to have the power to keep fighting for the business. Moose came out and was pissed at not getting the title shot Swann promised him, but is not allowed to get involved because D’Amore threatened to suspend him. He promised to beat whoever wins at No Surrender.
