IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega For This Week’s Show

IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed that Kenny Omega will be making an appearance on their show next week.

Omega defeated Jon Moxley under questionable circumstances to become the new AEW World Champion this past Wednesday night on a special “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, thanks in large part to outside interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis.

After Omega delivered a series of four brutal V-Triggers, a One-Winged Angel and used the microphone brought to the ring by Callis to attack and bloody Moxley, the two quickly scooped up the coveted title belt and ran through the backstage area, past a livid Tony Khan and the rest of the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

The official IMPACT Twitter account posted: “Breaking: We can officially confirm that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on IMPACT this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!”

IMPACT has already taped all of their television through the end of the year and up to their Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16, 2021. While it is possible that Omega secretly worked the tapings – the promotion tapes on a closed set and spoilers have not leaked for the show in quite some time – it’s more likely he will appear in an off-site promo with Callis.