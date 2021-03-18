Connect with us

AEW

IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega’s Return

Published

2 hours ago

on

IMPACT Wrestling

Kenny Omega will make his highly anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling television on Tuesday, March 23.

The AEW World Champion has not been seen on IMPACT programming since shortly after he pinned their world champion, Rich Swann, in an historic six-man tag team match at IMPACT Hard To Kill back in January.


Omega is currently advertised to wrestle Swann in a huge Title vs. Title winner-take-all match at IMPACT’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. Don Callis appeared this past Tuesday night to get that party started, sending a very personal message to Swann face-to-face in the middle of the ring.

Related Topics:

AEW

WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match

Published

11 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa put together an unforgettable Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite this week, and gained huge praise backstage.

The two women competed in a brutal and bloody main event, which was the first time a women’s match has ever closed the show on AEW Dynamite. In the end, Thunder Rosa came out on top, but it was the type of match where both competitors were winners.


AEW shared an exclusive clip to its YouTube channel of all the post-match fallout, which showcased the bloodied ring, Tony Khan’s reaction, a standing ovation backstage, and Baker having her thumbtacks pulled out. You can check it out below:

Continue Reading

AEW

Thunder Rosa On Her Lights Out Match: “That Was To Put Women’s Wrestling On The Map”

Published

12 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

Photo: AEW

After the incredible Lights Out match in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa has reflected on the bout and what it meant to her.

Rosa and Britt Baker went to war in the first-ever women’s main event of Dynamite in a match that saw both women busted open, as they used a variety of foreign objects ranging from ladders and tables to thumbtacks. The match gained a huge reaction live and has been met with a fantastic response online as well from fans and people within the industry.


In a behind-the-scenes video after the show, Rosa spoke about her victory in the match, admitting that the bout was to put women’s wrestling on the map.

“This means everything to me. As you guys know, I come from nothing. Seven months ago I came here to make a statement. That was to put women’s wrestling on the map. With blood, sweat and tears, I just showed you that women’s wrestling should be valued everywhere, and I’m very, very proud of this. Thank you for everyone for believing in me and the Thunder Army,” Rosa said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)

Rosa doesn’t have long to rest though, as she will be in action this Sunday as NWA returns with its NWA: Back For The Attack pay-per-view event on FITE TV. She’ll be in action against Kamille, with the winner becoming #1 contender to the NWA Women’s World Championship.

Continue Reading

AEW

AEW News: New Faction Gets A Name, Trouble In Team Taz, Young Bucks Save Moxley & More

Published

17 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

MJF Faction AEW Dynamite

Young Bucks Save Moxley…?

The Young Bucks have been notably conflicted about their good friend Kenny Omega ever since aligning with Don Callis, and months of frustrating may have forced them to draw a line in the sand tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Omega and the Good Brothers badly assaulted Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley following a tag team match. King had his knee smashed inside a steel chair, effectively taking him out of the equation. However, when the group tried to “Pillmanize” Moxley with a chair wrapped around his neck, the Bucks rushed the ring and put a stop to it.


While things didn’t escalate to physicality between members of The Elite this time around, that’s only because Matt and Nick Jackson had the patience and self-control to remove themselves from the situation while Omega was literally shoving a “too sweet” hand sign in their faces.

Big Trouble in Team Taz

There may be trouble brewing among the ranks of Team Taz. While the rest of the group is still licking their wounds following the cinematic war at AEW Revolution, Brian Cage broke from the pack this week to offer a surprising show of respect to the man they call Sting.

Cage told Sting that despite what other members of the group like Ricky Starks are saying, he respects the 61-year-old legend and believes that with or without his signature black baseball bat, he is still “The Icon”.

As you can see in the video below, the rest of Team Taz was clearly upset about Cage going out of his way to put over the man they spent the last two months beating the hell out of week after week. “The Machine” didn’t seem to care at all, and actually walked through them to the back.

Prior to Cage doing his thing, TNT Champion Darby Allin also cut a promo insisting that he would be a fighting champion now that he’s finally moving on from Team Taz. He actually issued an open challenge to any member of The Dark Order in honor of the late Brodie Lee, which was accepted by John Silver. That match takes place next week on Dynamite. The real question is if Sting is ever actually going to get a chance to speak in one of these interview segments.

The Pinnacle Is Born

Last week we saw the formation of a new super group led by Maxwell Jacob Friedman. So far members include “The Chairman” Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler and Dash Harwood, with the legendary Tully Blanchard lending his invaluable experience on the mic and behind the scenes.

This week, Tully said that he began his wrestling career with the greatest group of men in the history of professional wrestling, and he wants to end his career that way as well. MJF revealed that the faction’s official name is The Pinnacle. and promised they would be cornerstones of AEW for many years to come.

Continue Reading

Trending