IMPACT Wrestling Pays Their Respects To Brodie Lee

IMPACT Wrestling paid their respects to the late Jon Huber on Tuesday night, dedicating this week’s episode on AXS TV to the beloved professional wrestler who passed away this past weekend.

A graphic airing at the top of the broadcast read “In Memory of Jon ‘Brodie Lee’ Huber 1979-2020”, a nice touch from the promotion, especially considering that he never had the opportunity to wrestle for IMPACT or TNA.

For those who have asked, we do not have live coverage of IMPACT this week as they are on their second week of year-end holiday specials giving out awards and looking back on the best moments of 2020.