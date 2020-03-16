IMPACT Wrestling Postpones Events, Refunds Available

As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling lost the venue for their March 28th Lockdown event due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Earlier today, the promotion announced that Lockdown, as well as March Breakdown on the 29th, will be postponed. No date has been announced for when the events will now take place.

Refunds for ticket holders are available.

As a result of the continuing developments regarding COVID-19, Lockdown on March 28 in Windsor, ON and March Breakdown on March 29 in Belleville, MI have been postponed. Please pursue refunds through your original point of purchase.