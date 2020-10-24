IMPACT Wrestling Presents Bound For Glory Live On FITE TV Tonight: Match Card, Ordering Info, Start Time

IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory

October 24, 2020

Join us for live coverage results of IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view tonight at 8:00 PM ET. You can order the show on FITE TV using the embedded video player above, as well as traditional pay-per-view broadcasters.

IMPACT World Title Match

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

IMPACT X-Division Title Match

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack

Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match

MCMG (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

EC3 vs. Moose

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Pre-Show Tag Team Match

The Rascals vs. The Deaners