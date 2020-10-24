IMPACT Wrestling Presents Bound For Glory Live On FITE TV Tonight: Match Card, Ordering Info, Start Time

IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory
October 24, 2020
Join us for live coverage results of IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view tonight at 8:00 PM ET. You can order the show on FITE TV using the embedded video player above, as well as traditional pay-per-view broadcasters.
IMPACT World Title Match
Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann
IMPACT X-Division Title Match
Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae
IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match
MCMG (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
EC3 vs. Moose
Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards
Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
Pre-Show Tag Team Match
The Rascals vs. The Deaners