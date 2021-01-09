IMPACT Wrestling Presents Genesis Tonight: Super X Cup Returns, Jazz vs Jordynne Grace

IMPACT Wrestling resurrects an annual staple this evening with the return of Genesis.

Eight competitors from the brand’s past, present and future will collide in the fourth ever Super X Cup, a single elimination tournament featuring the stars of the X-Division.

Plus, women’s wrestling legend and former WWF Women’s Champion Jazz is in action against powerhouse Jordynne Grace, and self-proclaimed TNA World Champion Moose will battle Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match.

Genesis airs live tonight on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV at 8:00 PM ET.

Match card: