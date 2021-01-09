Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Presents Genesis Tonight: Super X Cup Returns, Jazz vs Jordynne Grace
IMPACT Wrestling resurrects an annual staple this evening with the return of Genesis.
Eight competitors from the brand’s past, present and future will collide in the fourth ever Super X Cup, a single elimination tournament featuring the stars of the X-Division.
Plus, women’s wrestling legend and former WWF Women’s Champion Jazz is in action against powerhouse Jordynne Grace, and self-proclaimed TNA World Champion Moose will battle Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match.
Genesis airs live tonight on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV at 8:00 PM ET.
Match card:
- Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semi-finals
- Super X-Cup Finals
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Results (1/9): Super X Cup Tournament, Jordynne Grace vs Jazz, ‘I Quit’ Match
IMPACT Wrestling Genesis
January 9, 2021
Streaming on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV.
Quick Results:
1. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Ace Austin def. Suicide
2. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Blake Christian def. KC Navarro
3. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Cousin Jake def. Daivari
4. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Crazzy Steve def. Tre Lamar
5. Super X Cup Semifinals: Ace Austin def. Cousin Jake
6. Super X Cup Semifinals: Blake Christian def. Crazzy Steve
7. Jordynne Grace def. Jazz
8. Super X Cup Semifinals: Ace Austin def. Blake Christian
9. I QUIT Match: Willie Mack def. Moose
The main event saw Moose knock Willie Mack out cold but continue to beat on him until Rich Swann came out. Moose threatened to hit the big man with a piledriver until Swann promised him a title shot if he stopped. “Thank you. I quit.”
Impact
Brian Myers Signs New Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Brian Myers, 35, previously known to the WWE Universe as Curt Hawkins, has officially signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling.
Myers previously wrestled for IMPACT in 2015, coming over in the merger with Global Force Wrestling to win the TNA World Tag Team Championships alongside Trevor Lee (now Cameron Grimes). He returned to the promotion in July after being released from WWE, and has been working without a formal agreement in place.
Thanks for the money Eddie. You just made the best decision of your life. You now have a workhorse in the prime of his career with a massive chip on his shoulder signed to your roster.
The Most Professional Wrestler. @IMPACTWRESTLING is now mine. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FaME7oBpNY
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 8, 2021
Impact
Four Matches Announced For Final Impact Wrestling Before Hard To Kill
Impact Wrestling will air their go-home to the Hard to Kill pay-per-view this Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
The January 12 episode will also feature the fallout from Genesis, which airs on Impact Plus this Saturday. Four matches are now confirmed for the pivotal show:
- Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson
- Taya Valkyrie vs. Kimber Lee
- Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood
- Tommy Dreamer vs. Cody Deaner
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @GottaGetSwann vs. @MachineGunKA @TenilleDashwood vs. @WeAreRosemary @Kimber_Lee90 vs. @TheTayaValkyrie @CodyDeaner vs. @THETOMMYDREAMER #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0L1qtwX9wI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2021
Click here for the updated Genesis card and here for the current Hard to Kill lineup. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact news and results.
