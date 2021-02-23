IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Deaners Settle Family Business In Tables Match, X-Division 6-Man Tag

It’s family business tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, as the newly unleashed Jake Something battles his cousin in a Tables Match, plus the best of the X-Division on display in a six-man tag team match with future championship ramifications.

Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Tables Match: Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner

Nearing the end of 2020, Cody Deaner found himself coming off a string of losses and several beatdowns at the hands of Eric Young and his gang of brainwashed psychopaths known as Violent By Design. After losing a one-on-one match with EY on the December 8 edition of IMPACT, Deaner shed his first name and joined up with VBD, turning on his cousin and tag team partner Cousin Jake.

In the fallout, Jake resumed using his name from the independents, Jake Something. He would lose a six-man Old School Rules match to VBD at IMPACT Hard To Kill, and lost again to Joe Doering, but at No Surrender he got a measure of revenge defeating cousin Deaner.

After the match, the group threatened to put Jake through a table, but Deaner promised to handle his family business himself in this Tables Match. And if he loses, he’s willing to pay the price at the hands of Violent By Design.

Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz

This is a rematch from the January 19 edition of IMPACT. Kimber Lee has since scored a singles victory over Knockouts legend ODB, but ODB teamed with Grace and Jazz to pick up a six-woman tag team victory at IMPACT No Surrender. It’s also likely that whoever wins this match will move up the ranks for a future Knockouts Tag Team Championships match.

Josh Alexander & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin & Black Taurus & Chris Bey

This match is going to hit so damn hard. Each one of these stars have been built up as a strong act in recent weeks and months, outside of Mexico’s Black Taurus who is just a straight-up badass.

Josh Alexander has been on an incredible sprint since parting with “All Ego” Ethan Page, teaming with Matt Cardona for a tag team win over Ace Austin and Madman Fulton last month, before turning his attention to the X-Division title. He won an amazing Triple Threat Revolver at IMPACT No Surrender to earn a title opportunity, but fell short in an equally amazing attempt at champion TJP.

Trey Miguel has been on a whole different level since re-signing with IMPACT and going it alone. Ace Austin also has a valid case after winning the 2021 Super X Cup and consistently being denied a singles match for the championship.

This is definitely going to be one to watch. Scott D’Amore has already announced that the winning trio will face each other in a triple threat match next week to determine the new #1 contender to the X-Division Championship.

As of now these are the only matches officially announced for tonight’s show. The new one-hour kickoff show “Before The IMPACT” also airs on AXS TV and will feature a singles match between Fallah Bahh and Johnny Swinger.