IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Deaners Settle Family Business In Tables Match, X-Division 6-Man Tag
It’s family business tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, as the newly unleashed Jake Something battles his cousin in a Tables Match, plus the best of the X-Division on display in a six-man tag team match with future championship ramifications.
Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
Tables Match: Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner
Nearing the end of 2020, Cody Deaner found himself coming off a string of losses and several beatdowns at the hands of Eric Young and his gang of brainwashed psychopaths known as Violent By Design. After losing a one-on-one match with EY on the December 8 edition of IMPACT, Deaner shed his first name and joined up with VBD, turning on his cousin and tag team partner Cousin Jake.
In the fallout, Jake resumed using his name from the independents, Jake Something. He would lose a six-man Old School Rules match to VBD at IMPACT Hard To Kill, and lost again to Joe Doering, but at No Surrender he got a measure of revenge defeating cousin Deaner.
After the match, the group threatened to put Jake through a table, but Deaner promised to handle his family business himself in this Tables Match. And if he loses, he’s willing to pay the price at the hands of Violent By Design.
Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz
This is a rematch from the January 19 edition of IMPACT. Kimber Lee has since scored a singles victory over Knockouts legend ODB, but ODB teamed with Grace and Jazz to pick up a six-woman tag team victory at IMPACT No Surrender. It’s also likely that whoever wins this match will move up the ranks for a future Knockouts Tag Team Championships match.
Josh Alexander & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin & Black Taurus & Chris Bey
This match is going to hit so damn hard. Each one of these stars have been built up as a strong act in recent weeks and months, outside of Mexico’s Black Taurus who is just a straight-up badass.
Josh Alexander has been on an incredible sprint since parting with “All Ego” Ethan Page, teaming with Matt Cardona for a tag team win over Ace Austin and Madman Fulton last month, before turning his attention to the X-Division title. He won an amazing Triple Threat Revolver at IMPACT No Surrender to earn a title opportunity, but fell short in an equally amazing attempt at champion TJP.
Trey Miguel has been on a whole different level since re-signing with IMPACT and going it alone. Ace Austin also has a valid case after winning the 2021 Super X Cup and consistently being denied a singles match for the championship.
This is definitely going to be one to watch. Scott D’Amore has already announced that the winning trio will face each other in a triple threat match next week to determine the new #1 contender to the X-Division Championship.
As of now these are the only matches officially announced for tonight’s show. The new one-hour kickoff show “Before The IMPACT” also airs on AXS TV and will feature a singles match between Fallah Bahh and Johnny Swinger.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
It’s Sunday, you know what that means. As ever, it is time to Break It Down, as we take a detailed look back on the last week of wrestling, taking a look at what has worked, and what has fallen short, in what’s been another action-packed set of shows.
As ever, there have been some highlights and lowlights, but there have been some brilliant matches throughout the week which have kept fans entertained. But which of the shows was the true standout?
WWE Raw continued in its recent tradition of being a very long three-hour show, and while certain moments worked, and were enjoyable, there are too many moments that simply don’t work. The Miz TV opening segment wasn’t exciting, but it does make sense on his behalf to pull out of the Elimination Chamber.
The six-man tag team match featuring The Hurt Business against Riddle and Lucha House Party was a very average match, and the Lacey Evans announcement renders that recent storyline fairly pointless. It’s not been a great story anyway, and the fact a tag team match had Asuka as a bit-part player just showcases where the women’s division is at right now.
Kofi Kingston and The Miz did have a nice match against each other, which was great to see, but the overwhelming positive of this show was the gauntlet match. It’s a stipulation WWE typically does very good at, and this was no different.
AXS TV Reportedly In “Significant Talks” With New Japan Pro-Wrestling
We may not have seen the last of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s business relationship with AXS TV. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are “significant talks” between the two sides about New Japan programming returning to the network.
From 2015 to 2019 AXS TV ran edited versions of older New Japan events dubbed with English commentary, originally from Jim Ross and Josh Barnett, and later on Kevin Kelly as the shows began catching up with the current product in Japan.
The partnership dissolved at the end of 2019 when Anthem Sports & Entertainment purchased a controlling share in the network on which to run IMPACT Wrestling.
While the relationship between New Japan and IMPACT has not always been copacetic, the so-called “Forbidden Door” is currently more open than it has been in years. David Finlay and Juice Robinson debuted on IMPACT this Tuesday night and will be there for the foreseeable future.
New Japan and AEW have also worked out at least some of their issues, with KENTA appearing on AEW programming to promote Jon Moxley’s upcoming title defense on NJPW STRONG.
There is also potentially more programming than ever before to beef up the AXS TV lineup. Not only could they run the edited down version of Japan events as they were doing pre-2020, but it’s conceivable a deal could be worked out to also feature their weekly NJPW STRONG series, which is taped in Los Angeles.
Heath To Undergo Surgery For Multiple Injuries Sustained At Bound For Glory
The artist formerly known as Heath Slater finally has a date for surgery.
“I finally found a doctor who can do all my surgeries,” the former WWE Superstar announced in a video on Twitter. “I have a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone, another hernia on the right side that I don’t even know the name of. My abductor muscle is actually ripped off the bone and has to get resutured, and I have a rip on my abdomen wall, on both sides.”
Surgery March 1st!! pic.twitter.com/DoD0C8BKGB
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) February 19, 2021
Heath made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at last year’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, beginning a story where he tried to convince Scott D’Amore to give him a job for several months.
His former WWE tag team partner Rhino put his career on the line in order to get Heath an opportunity in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound for Glory. It was reported at the time that he was actually supposed to win the match, but after sustaining the aforementioned injuries in the gauntlet, the plan was changed on the fly to have Rhino win.
Technically, Heath and Rhino are still owed a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately fans will likely have to wait quite some time before we see it take place.
