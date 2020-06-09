IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Deonna Purrazzo Debuts, Knockouts Title Match, Shamrock vs Elgin vs Callihan

IMPACT Wrestling has a stacked lineup this evening, debuting the first episode from their most recent set of television tapings in Nashville. Several major names are set to return over the next few weeks, after being out of action for the last two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace returns and will immediately jump back into action as she defends her title against Taya Valkyrie. This match was originally scheduled for the IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view in April, but was postponed when the show was turned into a two-week television special.

Former NXT and Ring of Honor star Deonna Purrazzo will make her highly anticipated debut. IMPACT has been heavily promoting her arrival with vignettes and on social media, and it looks like she may be facing Kimber Lee (another underutilized NXT name) in her debut.

The show will open with a big triple threat match, pitting Ken Shamrock against both Sami Callihan and Michael Elgin. Also announced is Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey in a tag team match against Willie Mack and Cousin Jake, as well as Tasha Steelz vs. Su Yung.

Finally, an announcement about the future of the IMPACT World Championship will be made tonight. Tessa Blanchard was once again unable to attend the last set of TV tapings, which extend through the end of the month, and has not defended her title since February.

Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling tonight at 8PM ET.