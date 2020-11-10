IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Karl Anderson vs Josh Alexander, X-Division Title Match, Road To Turning Point

Six matches have been announced for tonight’s go-home episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the final stop on the road to Saturday’s IMPACT Plus Turning Point special.

The show will be headlined by a big singles match between “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and the “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, a preview for The North’s upcoming IMPACT World Tag Team Championship defense against the Good Brothers.

Also scheduled is an X-Division Championship match between Rohit Raju and TJP. The catch here is that if TJP loses the match tonight he won’t get another title opportunity while Rohit is champion.

Here’s the announced lineup so far:

— X-Division Title Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. TJP

— Karl Anderson vs. Josh Alexander

— Madison Rayne & Tenille vs. Havok & Nevaeh

— Acey Romero vs. Chris Sabin

— Crazzy Steve & Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum

— Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards

Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling tonight and every Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET. The show airs on AXS TV and streams simultaneously for free on Twitch.