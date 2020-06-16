IMPACT Wrestling Preview: The North Returns, TNA Title Match, Street Fight & More On The Road To Slammiversary

The road to Slammiversary continues tonight on IMPACT Wrestling.

Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Ace Austin will face off in a main event Street Fight this evening, renewing their bitter 2019 rivalry. Both will be part of the Fatal 5-Way battle at Slammiversary for Tessa Blanchard’s IMPACT World Championship.

After two months of vignettes and cinematic matches while stuck in Canada, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander will return to defend their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against The Rascalz, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz.

Hakim Zane will get a big chance to prove himself as a singles star tonight on IMPACT. He recently dissolved the Desi Hit Squad faction and took up the moniker of “Desi Hitman”. Last week’s show saw Zane attack Rhino backstage after the ECW legend turned down his request to team up.

In addition, we’ll also see XXXL take on Reno Scum in tag team action, self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose defend his title against TNA veteran Shawn “Supermex” Hernandez, and a more in-depth look at Knockouts newcomer Deonna Purrazzo.

Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling at 8PM ET.