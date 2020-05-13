Impact Wrestling Quick Results (5/12): Moose Defends The TNA World Title, #1 Contender’s Tournament Begins

Impact Wrestling Results

May 12, 2020

— The opening video package was hijacked by Moose, who actually found the guy who did the old TNA voiceovers. It turned into a gaudy series of Moose’s greatest hits as old promos featuring TNA legends putting him over.

(1) Hernandez def. Madman Fulton to advance in the Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament

— Michael Elgin is not happy that once again he had the world title within his grasp, and once again for reasons outside of his control he’s had more road blocks put in front of him. He warns Impact management that whatever happens to his opponents along the way back to the title is on their hands.

(2) Kylie Rae def. Tasha Steelz

— Rohit Raju cut an awesome promo, all fired up about entering the tournament. He said he’s never had a t-shirt or any kind of merch, but that changes starting tonight. The Desi Hit Squad is no more. He’s now the “Desi Hitman”. So glad they finally gave this guy the mic.

(3) Kimber Lee def. Havok after using brass knuckles, thanks to a distraction from Neveah

— Ken Shamrock tried to talk about the tournament in a backstage promo, but Michael Elgin beat the hell out of him with a steel chair.

(4) Trey Miguel def. Rohit Raju to advance in the Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament

(5) The North def. The Smoes in another one of Ethan Page’s fever dream videos

— Johnny Swinger did some trash talking to X-Division Champion Willie Mack backstage, and Mack accepted a challenge for a title match next week.

(6) Moose (c) def. Suicide to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Moose had Dave Penzar do his ring introductions, just to make it as “TNA” as possible. This gimmick is excellent.