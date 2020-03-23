Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV Cancelled

Terminal 5 in New York is currently listing the Impact Wrestling: Rebellion pay-per-view scheduled for April 19th as cancelled.

Tessa Blanchard was to defend the Impact World Championship in a triple threat match at the show, and matches were still being announced for the card as recently as this past week. Impact has yet to release an official statement.

It is likely that the promotion will attempt to reschedule the event, but right now no one really knows how the coronavirus is going to effect things over the course of the next few months.