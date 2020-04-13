Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV Set To Air As Two-Part Television Special On AXS

Impact Wrestling has officially announced that its annual Rebellion pay-per-view will now take place as a two-part special on Impact television – beginning next week!

Rebellion was originally set to air on live pay-per-view on Sunday, April 19th but was among the dozens of events cancelled this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is one final episode of Impact Wrestling left in the can from the promotion’s March taping event in Atlanta, GA which airs this Tuesday night on AXS. The two-part Rebellion special will then follow on April 21st and 28th.

Impact either is taping, or wrapped up taping upwards of two months of television content on a closed set in Nashville, which means those episodes should begin rolling out on May 5th.

While there are several big matches already announced for Rebellion, it’s unknown what the match card will look like in actuality. Sami Callihan, who was supposed to fight Ken Shamrock on the pay-per-view, had previously said that he would not be wrestling until the pandemic is over.

Several of the talents live in Canada, which could pose a problem with international travel being heavily restricted, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, world champion Tessa Blanchard lives in California and had no plans to leave the state.

Official statement from Impact: