IMPACT Wrestling Reportedly Wanted To Bring Back Kurt Angle

As previously reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the Olympic hero Kurt Angle will be at this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. His exact role for the show is unknown, but more than likely the Hall of Famer will be a part of The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” send off.

In the same article, Johnson also reported that there was a “strong pitch” made recently by IMPACT Wrestling, who apparently has/had interest in Angle returning to the promotion as recently as Bound for Glory.

Angle is a member of both the WWE Hall of Fame and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. He competed for TNA Wrestling at the time for more than a decade, winning their world championship six times.