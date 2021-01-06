IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/5): Knockouts Tag Team Semifinals, 3-Minute Challenge, Road To Genesis

IMPACT Wrestling Results

January 5, 2021

— Fatal 4-Way Match: Crazzy Steve def. Ace Austin & Blake Christian & KC Navarro. A preview for the Super X Cup taking place this weekend on IMPACT Plus and a big showcase for Christian, who isn’t making it out of the first half of 2021 without a contract.

— Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers and Don Callis were shown hanging out in the tour bus. Omega hyped up the six-man tag at Hard To Kill and claimed there wasn’t a group in wrestling history better than them.

— New “advertisement” from Tony Khan:

— Cody Deaner & Joe Doering def. Cousin Jake & Rhino. The new and improved/brainwashed Deaner was totally unhinged. Jake didn’t want to wrestle him, trying to talk it out but he got nowhere with it. Eric Young attacked after the match but Tommy Dreamer made the save and challenged the heels to a six-man Old School Rules match at Hard To Kill.

— Matthew Palmer, the indie wrestler who acted as a security guard last week, was interviewed. He has to last three minutes against Moose tonight.

— Deonna Purrazzo came to the ring with Kimber Lee and talked about facing Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts title at Hard To Kill. Taya interrupted and bragged about being the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time. Deonna brought up that Johnny Impact is gone, Bravo left them, and it’s only a matter of time before her record is broken too.

— Chris Bey and Rohit Raju have a new master plan. They challenged TJP to a tag team match with Manik. Of course the idea is that he can’t be both at the same time, and they’ll potentially be able to unmask Manik and get the X-Division title taken away.

— Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh def. Jazz & Jordynne Grace to advance to the finals.

— The Motor City Machine Guns talked about IMPACT being built on their backs. Rich Swann said the belt around his shoulder doesn’t say “AEW” and he won’t let Kenny Omega or any other champions come in and run their mouth on his show. Omega and the Good Brothers jumped them from behind, laying them out for the second time.

— Jazz and Jordynne Grace apologized to each other for the loss earlier in the night. Grace was disappointed she had Jazz come back, postpone retirement, and couldn’t get her the win, but Jazz was just happy to get the opportunity and wrestle with the Knockouts. Jordynne challenged her to a match this weekend at Genesis.

— Father James Mitchell did his best to get rid of Su Yung and bring back Susie, but instead things got mixed up and… she’s now the formal, business suit wearing “Susan”.

— Matthew Palmer def. Moose in a 3-Minute Challenge. Moose dominated the entire thing, but Willie Mack came out and distracted him at the end. All Palmer had to do to win was last three minutes in the ring, so he won. Not quite as impressive as Spider-Man lasting three minutes in a cage against Randy Savage, but it’ll do.

— Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan were supposed to have a match but the referee threw it out because they wouldn’t play by the rules. They beat each other with steel chairs and brawled forever before Eddie got the baseball bat and threatened to kill Sami with it. It was revealed that Alisha was tied up backstage somewhere and Eddie ran after her. Surprise of all surprises, it was a trap and Ken Shamrock jumped him as soon as he arrived backstage. Once again, Sami hit Eddie in the face with his baseball bat.