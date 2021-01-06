Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/5): Knockouts Tag Team Semifinals, 3-Minute Challenge, Road To Genesis
IMPACT Wrestling Results
January 5, 2021
— Fatal 4-Way Match: Crazzy Steve def. Ace Austin & Blake Christian & KC Navarro. A preview for the Super X Cup taking place this weekend on IMPACT Plus and a big showcase for Christian, who isn’t making it out of the first half of 2021 without a contract.
— Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers and Don Callis were shown hanging out in the tour bus. Omega hyped up the six-man tag at Hard To Kill and claimed there wasn’t a group in wrestling history better than them.
— New “advertisement” from Tony Khan:
The following is a paid advertisement from @AEW.

— Cody Deaner & Joe Doering def. Cousin Jake & Rhino. The new and improved/brainwashed Deaner was totally unhinged. Jake didn’t want to wrestle him, trying to talk it out but he got nowhere with it. Eric Young attacked after the match but Tommy Dreamer made the save and challenged the heels to a six-man Old School Rules match at Hard To Kill.
— Matthew Palmer, the indie wrestler who acted as a security guard last week, was interviewed. He has to last three minutes against Moose tonight.
— Deonna Purrazzo came to the ring with Kimber Lee and talked about facing Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts title at Hard To Kill. Taya interrupted and bragged about being the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time. Deonna brought up that Johnny Impact is gone, Bravo left them, and it’s only a matter of time before her record is broken too.
— Chris Bey and Rohit Raju have a new master plan. They challenged TJP to a tag team match with Manik. Of course the idea is that he can’t be both at the same time, and they’ll potentially be able to unmask Manik and get the X-Division title taken away.
— Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh def. Jazz & Jordynne Grace to advance to the finals.
— The Motor City Machine Guns talked about IMPACT being built on their backs. Rich Swann said the belt around his shoulder doesn’t say “AEW” and he won’t let Kenny Omega or any other champions come in and run their mouth on his show. Omega and the Good Brothers jumped them from behind, laying them out for the second time.
— Jazz and Jordynne Grace apologized to each other for the loss earlier in the night. Grace was disappointed she had Jazz come back, postpone retirement, and couldn’t get her the win, but Jazz was just happy to get the opportunity and wrestle with the Knockouts. Jordynne challenged her to a match this weekend at Genesis.
— Father James Mitchell did his best to get rid of Su Yung and bring back Susie, but instead things got mixed up and… she’s now the formal, business suit wearing “Susan”.
— Matthew Palmer def. Moose in a 3-Minute Challenge. Moose dominated the entire thing, but Willie Mack came out and distracted him at the end. All Palmer had to do to win was last three minutes in the ring, so he won. Not quite as impressive as Spider-Man lasting three minutes in a cage against Randy Savage, but it’ll do.
— Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan were supposed to have a match but the referee threw it out because they wouldn’t play by the rules. They beat each other with steel chairs and brawled forever before Eddie got the baseball bat and threatened to kill Sami with it. It was revealed that Alisha was tied up backstage somewhere and Eddie ran after her. Surprise of all surprises, it was a trap and Ken Shamrock jumped him as soon as he arrived backstage. Once again, Sami hit Eddie in the face with his baseball bat.
Barbed Wire Massacre & Old School Rules Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Who will be ‘hard to kill’ in Impact Wrestling’s fourth Barbed Wire Massacre match?
After weeks (and years) of torturing each other, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will meet in a Barbed Wire Massacre match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16.
Edwards vs. Callihan headlined this week’s Impact, but the match ended in a double disqualification. After, Edwards found his wife Alisha trapped behind a cage and barbed wire backstage. Edwards would get beaten down by both Callihan and Ken Shamrock.


Impact Wrestling last held a Barbed Wire Massacre match in January 2018 when Callihan and oVe came up short to LAX and Homicide. The match was ruled “too violent for TV” and aired exclusively on Twitch.
Additionally, a six-man Old School Rules match will take place as Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake will face Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Cody Deaner.
Below is the updated Hard to Kill card, which now features seven matches.
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
January 16, 2020
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
Old School Rules
Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering & Cody Deaner
Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz Added To Impact Wrestling Genesis, Updated Card
Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz is now official for Genesis on Impact Plus this Saturday.
This match comes after Grace abandoned Jazz en route to their tournament loss to Havok and Nevaeh on this week’s Impact. The powerhouse duo made it past the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tourney by defeating Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle.
Now that their team is dissolved, Jordynne Grace wants to make the dream match come to fruition.


Genesis, which takes place one week before the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, will primarily feature Super X-Cup tournament matches. Below is the updated card.
- Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semi-finals
- Super X-Cup Finals
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact Wrestling news and results.
Knockouts Tag Team Title Match, Ethan Page vs. Karate Man Set For Impact Hard To Kill
The Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals are now set for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
Havok and Nevaeh defeated Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a semi-finals match on this week’s Impact. As a result, Havok and Nevaeh will face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at the pay-per-view to crown the new champions.


Additionally, we now know that Ethan Page will face The Karate Man (his alter ego) in a singles match at Hard to Kill. It may be safe to assume this will be a cinematic match. It could also be Page’s final Impact appearance since his contract expired at the turn of the year.
BREAKING: The Karate Man will face @OfficialEGO on January 16th at #HardToKill!
BREAKING: The Karate Man will face @OfficialEGO on January 16th at #HardToKill!

Below is the updated Hard to Kill card:
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
January 16, 2020
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
