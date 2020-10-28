IMPACT Wrestling Results

October 27, 2020

The show starts with a brawl already in progress backstage between Eric Young and new IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. Young bludgeons him with some production equipment and they make their way out to the ringside, where Swann sends him hard into the metal barricade. EY goes after the knee and stomps a mudhole in the corner until Scott D’Amore leads security to the ring and seperates them.

Young demands his rematch for the world title, and he wants it now. D’Amore yells that it’s not gonna happen this way and tells Young he’s his own worst enemy. Swann pulls himself up in the ropes and tells the boss man to book the match. D’Amore looks conflicted but after double checking, clears the ring and tells the timekeeper to ring the bell!

IMPACT World Title Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Eric Young

Young rushes the ring but Swann takes him to the corner with about a dozen knife-edge chops. The champion hits a neckbreaker and a series of spin kicks, hits the ropes and connects with a front flip axe kick. A headscissors sends Young into the corner, but Young counters a splash with a big release powerbomb for two. Swann battles back and hits a quick Phoenix Splash to retain!

Winner & Still IMPACT World Champion: Rich Swann

Backstage we see Havok coming out of room with a bunch of flashing lights. She looks like she’s seen a ghost, and tells Nevaeh “…he’s back. The wedding is on.” Havok was in charge of bringing Father James Mitchell back to their timeline to officiate the wedding.

The Knockouts division is seen banging on Scott D’Amore’s office door, wanting answers about the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Kaleb with a K discovers that it was announced online there would be an eight-team tournament to crown new champions starting in three weeks. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz talk trash to Alisha Edwards and make fun of her for having no friends. but Jordynne Grace tells them to get lost and agrees to partner with Alisha tonight.

Hardcore Halloween Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

Dreamer is back in the Road Warrior Animal face paint. They brawl to the floor and Myers struggles to lift a trash can for some reason, but fails. Dreamer blasts him with a walker (like the kind old people use) then slowly lifts the trash can throwing it in the ring. Myers hits the ECW legend with a caution sign and drops him balls-first on the barricade. He follows with a metal trash can to the head as we go to commercial.

We come back to Myers spitting an apple into his opponent’s face, before using a kendo stick to pelt his back. When that doesn’t work Myers switches to using a steel chair, hitting Dreamer in the back twice before slapping on an old fashioned side headlock. Dreamer rallies with body blows and hits the ropes for a big body block and a back suplex. Dreamer bends a handicap sign across Myers’ back before going hunting under the ring. He finds a black bag full of.. thumbtacks and candy corn!?

Myers puts his thumb in his eyes and hoists Dreamer up to the top rope, peppering him with rights and lefts. Dreamer bites his forehead and tosses him backwards into the tacks and candy corn! Not yet content, our man goes under the ring again and brings in a table, wedging it in the corner. Myers tackles him to the mat into some of the tacks and screams that this is gonna be Tommy Dreamer’s last match ever.

Swoggle comes out of the trash can covered in a trash bag, explaining why it was so heavy early on, and takes a pair of tongs to Brian Myers bean bag! Dreamer scoops Myers up and delivers a Death Valley Driver through the table! 1… 2… 3.

Winner: Tommy Dreamer

CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE >>>