IMPACT Wrestling Results (11/17): The Rascalz Farewell, Turning Point Fallout, Knockouts Tournament & More

This past weekend’s IMPACT Plus Turning Point special saw Deonna Purrazzo recapture the Knockouts title, the Good Brothers win the IMPACT World Tag Team titles, and the debut of former AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Joe Doering. Plus, The Rascalz say goodbye to IMPACT Wrestling with one final match.

IMPACT Wrestling Results

November 17, 2020

— Moose def. Willie Mack in a No DQ match. Mack got in a bit more offense here than at Turning Point, which was essentially a one-sided mauling, and the match was better for it. Moose dodged the Six Star Frog Splash and continued to punch Mack until the ref stepped in.

— The Rascalz had an emotional final Treehouse segment looking back on all their favorite moments like Wentz going to a Jonas Brothers concert with Gail Kim, and Moose beating the hell out of Trey. The lights went out in the end because they didn’t pay the electric bill – and that’s that.

— The Deaners admitted to Detective Tommy Dreamer that they found a gun in Johnny Swinger’s possessions last week. We have a new suspect in the shooting of John E. Bravo.

— Eric Young and Joe Doering came to the ring at the start of a match between Suicide and a non-IMPACT wrestler whose name I didn’t catch. Doering beat up both guys and dropped Suicide with a sit-down powerbomb.

— Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee were interviewed in their dressing room. Deonna bragged about winning back the title and Kimber Lee claimed they were going to win the new Knockouts Tag Team titles. The screen got all warped, and when it stopped “Next Week UR time Haz Come” was written in red on the mirror behind them.

— Heath and Rhino were interviewed about Heath’s ongoing recovery, but Rhino got into it with Eric Young and Joe Doering, who left another pair of victims in their wake.

— Brian Myers def. Crazzy Steve. Myers won with an eye poke and a big lariat.

— Next week, Tommy Dreamer takes Johnny Swinger to Wrestler’s Court.

— Havok & Nevaeh def. Alisha Edwards & Tenille Dashwood to advance to the next round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament.

— Hernandez def. Fallah Bahh. Neither of these guys have the big wad of cash anymore, as it was stolen by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

— TJP talked to Scott D’Amore backstage about losing to Rohit Raju at Turning Point, and the stipulation that he can never challenge for the X-Division title again. D’Amore reminded him that technically, “TJP” can’t challenge for the belt…

— Ethan Page wants his rematch for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships next week, but the Good Brothers demand that he beat someone of their choosing first. It’s going to be someone “phenomenal” apparently…

— IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann & Trey Miguel def. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz in the main event. This was an emotional and excellent farewell for The Rascalz that saw the world champ get the win.

— The show ended with The Rascalz leaving their jackets in the ring to say goodbye, and heading backstage with Rich Swann. Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock came through and beat the hell out of all four of them.