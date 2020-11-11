IMPACT Wrestling Results

November 10, 2020

— Havok & Nevaeh def. Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood. Kaleb with a K came out first to introduce Tenille, who basically left her partner for dead when things got difficult, taking selfies on the floor and doing anything but getting in the ring.

— The Good Brothers were interviewed backstage and talked about how they’ve basically won every major set of tag team titles except for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. Ethan Page came in and slapped Karl Anderson across the face again, who slapped him right back.

— Rohit Raju (c) def. TJP to retain the X-Division Championship. Rohit has been weaseling his way out of danger for months. The stipulation here was that if TJP didn’t win he wouldn’t get another title shot while Rohit is champion. After a good match Rohit snuck the title belt in the ring, the referee got rid of it, and the champion used the distraction to hit a low blow and running knee to retain.

— Hernandez grilled Fallah Bahh about the wad of cash that’s still missing, threatening him until Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz came through to back “Supermex” off. In the chaos, Steelz stole the cash from Bahh and neither of them realized what had happened.

— The Rascalz attempted to do their Treehouse segment, but were sad because they’re being evicted…!

— Chris Sabin def. Acey Romero. XXXL has been trying to get themselves in the title hunt and be taken more seriously lately. They attacked Alex Shelley a few weeks back to write him off after an injury kept him off Bound for Glory.

— Tommy Dreamer conducted interviews/interrogations with various members of the roster about who could have possibly shot John E. Bravo. He questioned The Deaners about being mad because they had lost a match earlier in the night, and Father James Mitchell, who said he’d never use a gun to kill a man.

— Eddie Edwards def. Chris Bey. After the match, Sami Callihan and Bey surrounded Edwards with weapons, until Rich Swann made the save. Ken Shamrock appeared and mauled both babyfaces. Callihan threatened to smash the world champion’s face with his baseball bat, but The Rascalz rushed the ring to chase them all off.

— Tenille opted not to go with Madison Rayne after throwing her under the bus earlier in the night. She asked Jordynne Grace about teaming up even though they hate each other and definitely don’t trust one another. They’re going to team up at Turning Point to see if they can make it work in the tournament.

— Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee cut a promo about Su Yung. Purrazzo claimed she wasn’t scared to face her for the Knockouts Title at Turning Point, because they have a plan. Kimber disappeared, and then got smashed up against a window which had a creepy message written in blood. Something like “you’re alone now!”

— Reno Scum def. Crazzy Steve & Fallah Bahh

— Chris Sabin said that he needed to find backup for his match against XXXL this weekend at Turning Point. Since he’s one of the greatest TNA tag team stars ever, he went out and found help from another… in James Storm!

— Karl Anderson def. Josh Alexander. After a solid main event match, Ethan Page caused a DQ and The North put the boots to Anderson. Gallows made the save and the two teams brawled until security finally split them up.