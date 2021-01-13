Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/12): Rich Swann vs Karl Anderson, Hard To Kill Go-Home Show
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Rich Swann vs. “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson headlines the go-home episode before Hard To Kill, but there’s a lot more on deck [PREVIEW]. Give us a follow @prowrestlingcom on Twitter and Facebook if that’s your thing.
IMPACT Wrestling Results
January 12, 2021
Looks like we’re starting the night with action, as we head to the ring immediately. Josh Matthew and Madison Rayne welcome us to the show and run down some of the matches for this Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
Taya (w/ Rosemary) vs. Kimber Lee (w/ Deonna Purrazzo)
Taya goes right after her opponent, backing her into the corner with elbow shots and right hands. Kimber Lee rolls to the outside to catch her breath, Taya looks for a suicide dive to take her out, but she gets cut short on the apron with a knee.
Lee slows things down with a headlock, driving knees into the back. Taya is ridiculously flexible adding some much needed life to that age old hold. Taya fights free and delivers some stiff elbow strikes, tries for a splash in the corner but is caught with a boot. Clothesline.
Lee goes up to the top rope looking for the Swanton Bomb, but Taya gets her knees up. Both ladies crawl to opposite corners and take t heir time getting up, before meeting in the middle, swinging wildly with rights and lefts. Kimber tries for a shoulder tackle but Taya runs through her instead and scoops her up from a body slam.
Taya sneaks through the ropes into a sunset flip. Kim misses wildly with a kick and gets caught in the Romero Special, but Taya cuts the move short to stomp her opponent’s head into the mat instead. Deonna does some trash talking and Taya goes after her, allowing Lee to sneak up and deliver a German suplex for two.
Taya tosses her into the second turnbuckle and gets a running start with the double knees. Cover, one, two… Deonna puts her friend’s foot on the ropes to make the save. Rosemary goes after Deonna and chases her up the ramp, until Susan – the new business suit incarnation of Su Yung – comes out and attacks Rosemary. In the ring, Taya realizes what is happening and gets caught with a small package for the three-count.
Winner: Kimber Lee
Kenny Omega, Don Callis and the Good Brothers are in their tour bus backstage. They hype up Karl Anderson and tell him to bring the old “Machine Gun” to the ring tonight and finish their Rich Swann problem. Callis confirms they will be in Jacksonville for Dynamite this Wednesday.
Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone appear in a “paid advertisement”. TK is wearing a really stupid looking pair of “2020” New Year’s glasses, which would make sense if it were not 2021. They run down all the great things IMPACT accomplished last year like the AEW World Champion being on their show, and AEW paying for their ads. Khan tells IMPACT to send whoever they want tomorrow night on a “real network”.
Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. Manik & Suicide
The referee has absolutely no control the start, standing there goes “one and one gues… one and one guys c’mon…” while all four guys brawl around the ring for several minutes. The masked stars get control and connect with stereo dropkicks, then follow with planchas over the ropes to the outside. Madison asks why no one is being counted out. Fair question. Let’s go to commercial.
Back from break as Manik and Suicide both do that thing where they stick in between the ropes. Bey doesn’t fall for it and decides to hit Manik with a dropkick to the gut while Rohit goes after Suicide and drags him into the heel corner. They start working him over with quick tags. Basic offense. Double ax handle. Back suplex. And then some not-so-basic offense like a moonsault dropkick from Bey. Dude makes it look totally effortless.
Manik gets tossed to the floor and Rohit dives off the apron to take him down again. Bey charges the corner but Suicide hits him with a shotgun dropkick. Modified body stretch locked in. Rohit tries to make the save but Manik slaps on the abdominel stretch. The heels lock hands to pull each other free.
Rohit starts in with Yes Kicks to Suicide. Bey with a Superman elbow. Rohit with a discuss elbow to Manik. Huge running knee strike. Instead of winning he goes after the mask, but Suicide kicks him in the face. Bey out of nowhere with a springboard cutter, the Art of Finesse, picking up the victory.
Winners: Chris Bey & Rohit Raju
1/12 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Rich Swann vs Karl Anderson, Kimber Lee vs Taya, Final Stop Before Hard To Kill
IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with their final broadcast before this weekend’s highly anticipated Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will be in action, previewing this Saturday’s main event in a first-time-ever singles match against “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson.
Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson | AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Don Calls To Appear At The IMPACT Zone
As noted, this is the first time these two well-seasoned wrestlers have locked up one-on-one. In fact, as hard as this may be to believe, it’s actually the first time Swann and Anderson have ever shared a wrestling ring at all.
At Hard To Kill it will be Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns going into battle together against the reunited AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. Given the crossover promotion with All Elite Wrestling over the past month or so, it’s hard to think of a more hotly anticipated IMPACT pay-per-view main event in recent memory.
Omega and his manager, IMPACT EVP Don Callis, have promised to make an appearance tonight “at the IMPACT Zone”, which is pretty specifically worded and sounds like they’ll once again be leaving the comfort of their tour bus. Chances are, this match between Swann and Anderson ends in an all-out brawl, and we’re here for it.
Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie
Taya is just days away from an opportunity to recapture the Knockouts Championship, but she’ll have to go through the most dominant woman on the roster right now to do it.
It’ll be the reigning champion Deonna Purrazzo defending against the longest reigning champ in IMPACT history this Saturday at Hard To Kill, but tonight Taya gets a warm up facing Deonna’s bestie Kimber Lee.
Taya pinned Kimber Lee in their first ever encounter at Bar Wrestling in 2020, and more recently teamed with Rosemary to knock her and Deonna out of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Kimber Lee is one of the best women wrestling right now though, so if this is given time it could be a hell of a match on the go-home show.
Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer
Another Hard To Kill preview here.
Cody Deaner recently turned to the dark side, betraying Cousin Jake and joining forces with the completely unhinged Eric Young, who has been running unchecked through the IMPACT roster for months now.
It’s been awesome to see the longtime Canadian journeyman get his due on television and sink his teeth into some of the best work of his career, and it will hopefully given big Jake (Something) the chance to shine as a singles star as well.
Cousin Jake gets his chance at revenge this Saturday, teaming with a pair of hardcore legends in Tommy Dreamer and Rhino for a six-man Old School Rules match against Eric Young, Cody Deaner and Joe Doering. Tonight it will be Dreamer trying to get his team a bit of momentum going into that bout.
Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
A few weeks ago, hired security had to hold back Moose during a pull-apart with Willie Mack, and in the chaos an indie wrestler named Matthew Palmer accidentally pissed off the big man.
This led to Moose claiming that Palmer couldn’t last three minutes in the ring with him. However, when the time actually came for that Three-Minute Challenge, a distraction from Mack caused Moose to let the clock run out, effectively giving Palmer the “victory”. Tonight Palmer’s job won’t be as easy – and we say “easy” knowing he damn near got knocked out cold last week just trying to stay alive for three minutes.
Moose faced Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match this past weekend at IMPACT Genesis. He actually knocked out his opponent to the point where he could no longer quit the match, but continued beating on him until IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann gave him a title opportunity just to stop.
Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. Manik & Suicide
I absolutely love how ridiculous this scenario is. The idea of a potential Manik/Suicide tag team also makes me giddy as a diehard fan of some of TNA’s more absurd stuff over the years, and that definitely includes a video game character “coming to life” as a longtime staple of the X-Division.
If you’re new to the IMPACT product, the reason this is kind of neat is that Manik was a replacement for the Suicide character, and they’ve both been played by TJ Perkins.
Alright so hang in there with me for a second. Rohit Raju won the X-Division title in 2020 by basically weaseling himself in and out of every single challenge thrown against him. That’s not to say he didn’t produce in the ring and make for a great champion – he just did everything and anything to retain the belt in an impressive seven defenses.
One of those defenses was against TJP, with the stipulation that if TJP lost the match he could never again challenge for the title while Rohit was champion. So of course, the self-proclaimed “Desi Hitman” rubbed salt in the wound and continued prodding at him until Perkins found a way to get back at the belt. Allegedly.
Manik returned at Final Resolution to take the title from Rohit, and ever since then he’s been trying to prove that TJP is under the match. The idea being that if he unmasks the champion, he’ll have to give the belt back since, technically, TJP wasn’t allowed to be in that match.
So here we are. A battle of four former and current X-Division Champions. Two of them may or may not be the same person. It’s also a preview for Hard To Kill, where Manik will defend the title in a triple threat against both Chris Bey and Rohit Raju.
Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary
This is kind of a minor, lowkey program but it will hopefully produce a decent match. That’s if Tenille actually gets in the ring and isn’t too concerned with taking selfies and that whole shtick to actually wrestle.
The story here is that she’s been looking for a tag team partner for months, but her self-centered B.S. basically makes the task impossible. Last week she tried to convince Rosemary that her friend Taya Valkyrie was moving on without her, starting with the Knockouts title match at Hard To Kill, resulting in this match being setup.
IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Results (1/9): Super X Cup Tournament, Jordynne Grace vs Jazz, ‘I Quit’ Match
IMPACT Wrestling Genesis
January 9, 2021
Streaming on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV.
Quick Results:
1. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Ace Austin def. Suicide
2. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Blake Christian def. KC Navarro
3. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Cousin Jake def. Daivari
4. Super X Cup Quarterfinals: Crazzy Steve def. Tre Lamar
5. Super X Cup Semifinals: Ace Austin def. Cousin Jake
6. Super X Cup Semifinals: Blake Christian def. Crazzy Steve
7. Jordynne Grace def. Jazz
8. Super X Cup Semifinals: Ace Austin def. Blake Christian
9. I QUIT Match: Willie Mack def. Moose
The main event saw Moose knock Willie Mack out cold but continue to beat on him until Rich Swann came out. Moose threatened to hit the big man with a piledriver until Swann promised him a title shot if he stopped. “Thank you. I quit.”
Brian Myers Signs New Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Brian Myers, 35, previously known to the WWE Universe as Curt Hawkins, has officially signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling.
Myers previously wrestled for IMPACT in 2015, coming over in the merger with Global Force Wrestling to win the TNA World Tag Team Championships alongside Trevor Lee (now Cameron Grimes). He returned to the promotion in July after being released from WWE, and has been working without a formal agreement in place.
Thanks for the money Eddie. You just made the best decision of your life. You now have a workhorse in the prime of his career with a massive chip on his shoulder signed to your roster.
The Most Professional Wrestler. @IMPACTWRESTLING is now mine. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FaME7oBpNY
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 8, 2021
