IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Rich Swann vs. "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson headlines the go-home episode before Hard To Kill, but there's a lot more on deck [PREVIEW].

IMPACT Wrestling Results

January 12, 2021

Looks like we’re starting the night with action, as we head to the ring immediately. Josh Matthew and Madison Rayne welcome us to the show and run down some of the matches for this Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Taya (w/ Rosemary) vs. Kimber Lee (w/ Deonna Purrazzo)

Taya goes right after her opponent, backing her into the corner with elbow shots and right hands. Kimber Lee rolls to the outside to catch her breath, Taya looks for a suicide dive to take her out, but she gets cut short on the apron with a knee.

Lee slows things down with a headlock, driving knees into the back. Taya is ridiculously flexible adding some much needed life to that age old hold. Taya fights free and delivers some stiff elbow strikes, tries for a splash in the corner but is caught with a boot. Clothesline.

Lee goes up to the top rope looking for the Swanton Bomb, but Taya gets her knees up. Both ladies crawl to opposite corners and take t heir time getting up, before meeting in the middle, swinging wildly with rights and lefts. Kimber tries for a shoulder tackle but Taya runs through her instead and scoops her up from a body slam.

Taya sneaks through the ropes into a sunset flip. Kim misses wildly with a kick and gets caught in the Romero Special, but Taya cuts the move short to stomp her opponent’s head into the mat instead. Deonna does some trash talking and Taya goes after her, allowing Lee to sneak up and deliver a German suplex for two.

Taya tosses her into the second turnbuckle and gets a running start with the double knees. Cover, one, two… Deonna puts her friend’s foot on the ropes to make the save. Rosemary goes after Deonna and chases her up the ramp, until Susan – the new business suit incarnation of Su Yung – comes out and attacks Rosemary. In the ring, Taya realizes what is happening and gets caught with a small package for the three-count.

Winner: Kimber Lee

Kenny Omega, Don Callis and the Good Brothers are in their tour bus backstage. They hype up Karl Anderson and tell him to bring the old “Machine Gun” to the ring tonight and finish their Rich Swann problem. Callis confirms they will be in Jacksonville for Dynamite this Wednesday.

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone appear in a “paid advertisement”. TK is wearing a really stupid looking pair of “2020” New Year’s glasses, which would make sense if it were not 2021. They run down all the great things IMPACT accomplished last year like the AEW World Champion being on their show, and AEW paying for their ads. Khan tells IMPACT to send whoever they want tomorrow night on a “real network”.

Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. Manik & Suicide

The referee has absolutely no control the start, standing there goes “one and one gues… one and one guys c’mon…” while all four guys brawl around the ring for several minutes. The masked stars get control and connect with stereo dropkicks, then follow with planchas over the ropes to the outside. Madison asks why no one is being counted out. Fair question. Let’s go to commercial.

Back from break as Manik and Suicide both do that thing where they stick in between the ropes. Bey doesn’t fall for it and decides to hit Manik with a dropkick to the gut while Rohit goes after Suicide and drags him into the heel corner. They start working him over with quick tags. Basic offense. Double ax handle. Back suplex. And then some not-so-basic offense like a moonsault dropkick from Bey. Dude makes it look totally effortless.

Manik gets tossed to the floor and Rohit dives off the apron to take him down again. Bey charges the corner but Suicide hits him with a shotgun dropkick. Modified body stretch locked in. Rohit tries to make the save but Manik slaps on the abdominel stretch. The heels lock hands to pull each other free.

Rohit starts in with Yes Kicks to Suicide. Bey with a Superman elbow. Rohit with a discuss elbow to Manik. Huge running knee strike. Instead of winning he goes after the mask, but Suicide kicks him in the face. Bey out of nowhere with a springboard cutter, the Art of Finesse, picking up the victory.

Winners: Chris Bey & Rohit Raju

