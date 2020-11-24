Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling tonight at 8/7c.

Announced for tonight’s show is a big IMPACT World Championship defense, as Rich Swann puts the gold on the line against a pissed off and fully unleashed Ken Shamrock. Plus, Tommy Dreamer takes Johnny Swinger to Wrestler’s Court over the shooting of John E. Bravo, and Ethan Page faces a “Phenomenal” opponent en route to The North getting their rematch for the IMPACT World Tag Team titles.

You can watch IMPACT Wrestling every Tuesday night on AXS TV, but for those without the channel it also airs completely free on Twitch simultaneously.

IMPACT Wrestling Results

November 24, 2020