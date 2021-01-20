Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/19): Private Party vs Chris Sabin & James Storm, Tony Khan In The IMPACT Zone
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV and Twitch. We are just three days removed from Hard To Kill, where the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega pinned IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in a tremendous six-man tag team main event. We also have new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.
January 19, 2021
Nashville, TN
New footage is shown from “last Saturday” after the Hard To Kill main event. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers celebrate their victory before Don Callis offers to get them all a few drinks. Once the others are gone, Callis turns back and looks directly into the camera. He tells us that he and Kenny have to take a bit of a hiatus in order to take care of some business in Jacksonville, but they’ll be back before you know it.
Rhino (w/ Cousin Jake) vs. Eric Young (w/ Joe Doering & Deaner)
Rhino backs EY into the corner and clubs him with big right hands. Young drives his thumbs into his eyes and slaps on a side headlock, wrenching on the hold for a minute. Rhino throws elbows to escape, rushes the corner, and runs right into a pair of boots. They collide in the center of the ring- both men down.
Deaner climbs into the ring and starts to argue with the referee. With the ref’s back turned, Joe Doering runs around the other side and attacks Rhino, driving his knee into the ring post. EY puts him in a kneebar submission, and the ECW legend is quickly forced to tap out.
Winner: Eric Young
Violence By Design beats down Rhino after the match. Cousin Jake runs in and gets in a few good shots, but quickly falls to the 3-on-1 attack. They wrap Rhino’s ankle in a steel chair and Doering jumps on it repeatedly, as they force Jake to watch him roll around screaming in pain.
More unseen footage from Hard To Kill. After the main event Rich Swann and Moose had a tense staredown coming back through the curtain. Moose attacked Swann and threw him head-first into a wall. He claimed to be a man of his word and was the best damn tag team partner possible in their six-man tag, but he wasn’t the reason they lost. Now he’s coming for the IMPACT World Championship.
Who Will Challenge The Good Brothers?
The Good Brothers make their way to the ring. No Bullet Club gear this time around. Karl Anderson asks how many times they need to make history before people give them the respect they deserve. Gallows claimed they did it again last Saturday night and it’s been a non-stop party ever since.
Chris Sabin cuts off the champions. He says the Good Brothers treat the IMPACT locker room like it’s their personal party bus, and reminds them that neither of the Motor City Machine Guns were pinned to lose the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. He wants a rematch. Now.
Gallows points out the obvious, that Chris Sabin currently has no tag team partner because Alex Shelley is at home. Sabin realizes this, but went out and found another tag team partner with a bit of experience in the IMPACT tag team division…
“The Cowboy” James Storm is here! Storm runs down his long list of accolades and nicknames. He says he’s not afraid of the Good Brothers or any of their friends, and it’s time for them to either put up or shut up. Sorry about your damn luck!
Hold up… MATT HARDY AND PRIVATE PARTY ARE IN THE IMPACT ZONE!
Hardy welcomes himself back to IMPACT Wrestling and introduces Private Party, who he claims will be the “second best” tag team in wrestling history, after him and his brothers. He puts over AEW Dynamite on TNT and does a bit of Steiner Math on how much money he’ll be making as their official agent. Hardy says Private Party needs a warm-up match tonight before Dynamite, and thinks it should be against the IMPACT champions…
The Good Brothers claim they’re not wrestling tonight, and are headed to the back to continue drinking. However, they agree that if Private Party battles Shelley and Storm tonight, they’ll put their belts on the line against the winners at a later date. It’s on!
Taya Valkyrie Written Off IMPACT Wrestling
Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.
The former Knockouts Champion was finally revealed as the shooter who attempted to murder John E. Bravo last year at the end of Bravo’s wedding to Rosemary. She was taken away by security after being confronted by Tommy Dreamer and Larry D, and it was made clear that she was being written off television.
Dreamer made jokes about Taya ending up in either a Jacksonville or Stamford “prison” for her crimes, an obvious reference to her potentially signing with AEW or WWE. Larry D also joked that he hopes she doesn’t end up in Baltimore, where Ring of Honor operates.
According to PWInsider.com, Taya had a two-year contract but extended it to a third year in 2019. That contract ended when 2020 did, and she stuck around to put over the current Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, at IMPACT Hard To Kill.
