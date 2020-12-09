IMPACT Wrestling Results

December 8, 2020

Highlights from Kenny Omega’s victory over Jon Moxley last week on AEW Dynamite opens the show. We are shown a tour bus arriving in the parking lot, as Josh Matthews informs us that he’ll be entering the bus for an exclusive interview later tonight.

Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

Alexander takes it to the mat and drives his knee into Sabin’s back repeatedly. He throws Sabin into the ropes and drives a knee into the gut once, twice, three times. He slaps on a side headlock and continues to use his knee to work over the back, taking his time. Sabin tries to fight back with quick kicks but is taken right back down to the mat, bullied around with big, clubbing blows.

Sabin finally gets some momentum going, lighting up Alexander with kicks and a headscissors takedown, sending him to the floor. He follows with a big dive through the ropes, sending them both into the entrance ramp hard. Back in the ring, Sabin comes off the top rope with a splash for two.

Sabin comes off the top again, but Alexander scoops him up and delivers a powerbomb for a nearfall. Alexander tries for it again but Sabin wriggles free and rocks him with an enzuigiri. He comes right back with a lariat and an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Sabin gets his boots up in the corner, climbs the ropes and delivers a missile dropkick to the back of the neck. Shining Wizard!

Sabin sets up for his finisher, but Alexander escapes and drops him with a heavy elbow strike. Ethan Page starts arguing with his partner telling him to destroy Sabin and put him away. Sabin takes advantage of the confusion and catches him with a jackknife pin. 1…2…3. The North are NOT okay.

Winner: Chris Sabin

Josh Matthews once again reminds us what happened last Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Backstage, Chris Bey tries to talk to Moose about their tag team match later tonight, but all Moose is concerned about is fighting. Bey tells him to be nicer to him since he’ll be the IMPACT World Champion after this weekend. Moose just walks away and says “I guess I’ll talk to you after this weekend then.”

Tony Khan and Tony Sciavone appear in an ad paid for by All Elite Wrestling. Tony called the way Kenny Omega won the title a disgrace, to the title and to Jon Moxley. He said he could have stopped his appearance tonight, filed an injunction, but instead he’s funding the show with this ad because he thinks it’s good for the bottom line of both companies. He’s looking forward to what Kenny has to say tonight, and is REALLY looking forward to seeing Kenny against tomorrow night on TNT.