IMPACT Wrestling Results

February 16, 2021

— The show opened with a video package recapping this past weekend’s No Surrender special on IMPACT Plus.

— TJP (c) def. Josh Alexander to retain the X-Division Championship. A great match as expected pitting Alexander’s technical excellence against TJP’s hybrid style, which he eventually turned more into a full-on aerial style after realizing he couldn’t match strikes or holds with the challenger.

— Tommy Dreamer talked about wrestling for the world title on his 50th birthday and being destroyed by Moose after the match. Scott D’Amore granted his request for an Old School Rules (hardcore) match with Moose.

— Trey Miguel def. Daivari & Suicide & Willie Mack in a Fatal Four-Way match. Everyone got a few spots to show off. While not explicitly a contender’s match all four guys were in the eight-way Revolver match at No Surrender and it’s clear they’re grooming Trey. Likely made him some promises when he didn’t go to WWE.

— Backstage Sami Callihan continued to berate Trey, claiming that he has no passion for the business and while he wins the small matches, he always chokes when on the big stage. That has historically been accurate. Trey was the bigger man and just walked away.

— Ace Austin confronted Scott D’Amore about not getting his singles match for the X-Division title after winning the Super X Cup. D’Amore instead announced a six-man tag team match, where the winners will face off in a triple threat. The winner of that will get a title shot.

— Matt Cardona def. Hernandez. Lots of shenanigans with Brian Myers at ringside, distracting Cardona and the referee.

— Backstage, Gia Miller tried to interview Matt Cardona but he didn’t want to talk about Brian Myers. He said he came to IMPACT for himself and his career, not to rehash things with his former tag team partner. Myers cut him off and Hernandez attacked from behind. Eddie Edwards made the save and all four guys brawled around.

