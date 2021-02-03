IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/2): Chris Bey & Moose vs Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer, Jordynne Grace vs Susan

IMPACT Wrestling Results

February 2, 2021

— Jessicka Havok (w/ Navaeh) def. Tasha Steelz (w/ Kiera Hogan). Tasha spent the match trying to chop her opponent down but couldn’t match her strength and power. Distractions from both corners led to Havok hitting a Tombstone piledriver for the win.

— Footage was shown of Ken Shamrock snapping last week and laying out a dozen referees and security guards, before clocking Sami Callihan. In his office, Scott D’Amore told Callihan that Shamrock was done, he’s been suspended indefinitely without pay and he hopes to never see him again.

— Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer were shown backstage talking about tonight’s tag team main event. Swann said he would carry things tonight because he doesn’t get tired, and goes all night long. Dreamer agreed but insisted that he could pull his fair share of the load. He didn’t seem happy to be thought of as the “old man” in the match.

— Josh Alexander def. Madman Fulton (w/ Ace Austin). Good match. A showcase performance for Josh Alexander who is trying to launch himself as a singles star after the IMPACT departure of Ethan Page.

— Brian Myers came to the ring and claimed that Eddie Edwards has turned into a garbage wrestler and a shell of his former self. Eddie rushed the ring but was cut off by Hernandez, who is now seemingly aligned with the Most Professional Wrestler”. Matt Cardona came out to stop the two-on-one beatdown and chased off the heels.

— Larry D (w/ Ace Romero) def. Crazzy Steve (w/ Rosemary).

— Trey Miguel was interviewed about his surprise return last week. He said for years he had two crutches, but now he’s ready to go alone. Sami Callihan cut him off and said IMPACT wasted a great goodbye on him, telling him to think carefully about who he wants to be going forward.

— Jordynne Grace (w/ Jazz) def. Susan (w/ Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee). Apparently Susan did not inherit the wrestling ability of her alter ego as she got thrashed around the ring by Grace. Any offense she got in was thanks to the distractions and blatant interference of her ringside companions. Grace got the win with the Grace Drive after Jazz ran around and attacked the others.

— Deonna and Kimber Lee joined Susan in a 3-on-1 beatdown of Jordynne Grace after dispatching Jazz on the outside. Knockouts legend ODB made a surprise return to chase them off!

— Big Money Matt was shown backstage with Private Party. He said he arranged a bonus for them if they can take the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships off the Good Brothers. When they win both sets of tag team title belts that means big money for them, and big money for him. Matt says all he needs them to do is show up and win, and he’s going to make them millionaires just like him.

— Rohit Raju def. X-Division Champion TJP in a non-title match. They had a very good back and forth match until the finish. TJP went under the ring like he has in the past, but instead of reemerging as Manik, he was attacked by the returning Mahabali Shera who was hiding in wait. Shera slammed him on the edge of the apron while the referee was distracted and Raju made the cover.

— In a vignette, Eric Young offered Cousin Jake a spot in Violence By Design.

— Chris Bey & Moose def. Tommy Dreamer & IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. The finish saw Dreamer side-step a spear from Moose causing Swann to damn near get speared out of his boots as a result. Dreamer tried to break up the pin but Bey held him back. Moose attacked both guys and left them lying to end the show.