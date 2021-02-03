Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/2): Chris Bey & Moose vs Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer, Jordynne Grace vs Susan
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 2, 2021
— Jessicka Havok (w/ Navaeh) def. Tasha Steelz (w/ Kiera Hogan). Tasha spent the match trying to chop her opponent down but couldn’t match her strength and power. Distractions from both corners led to Havok hitting a Tombstone piledriver for the win.
— Footage was shown of Ken Shamrock snapping last week and laying out a dozen referees and security guards, before clocking Sami Callihan. In his office, Scott D’Amore told Callihan that Shamrock was done, he’s been suspended indefinitely without pay and he hopes to never see him again.
— Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer were shown backstage talking about tonight’s tag team main event. Swann said he would carry things tonight because he doesn’t get tired, and goes all night long. Dreamer agreed but insisted that he could pull his fair share of the load. He didn’t seem happy to be thought of as the “old man” in the match.
— Josh Alexander def. Madman Fulton (w/ Ace Austin). Good match. A showcase performance for Josh Alexander who is trying to launch himself as a singles star after the IMPACT departure of Ethan Page.
— Brian Myers came to the ring and claimed that Eddie Edwards has turned into a garbage wrestler and a shell of his former self. Eddie rushed the ring but was cut off by Hernandez, who is now seemingly aligned with the Most Professional Wrestler”. Matt Cardona came out to stop the two-on-one beatdown and chased off the heels.
— Larry D (w/ Ace Romero) def. Crazzy Steve (w/ Rosemary).
— Trey Miguel was interviewed about his surprise return last week. He said for years he had two crutches, but now he’s ready to go alone. Sami Callihan cut him off and said IMPACT wasted a great goodbye on him, telling him to think carefully about who he wants to be going forward.
— Jordynne Grace (w/ Jazz) def. Susan (w/ Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee). Apparently Susan did not inherit the wrestling ability of her alter ego as she got thrashed around the ring by Grace. Any offense she got in was thanks to the distractions and blatant interference of her ringside companions. Grace got the win with the Grace Drive after Jazz ran around and attacked the others.
— Deonna and Kimber Lee joined Susan in a 3-on-1 beatdown of Jordynne Grace after dispatching Jazz on the outside. Knockouts legend ODB made a surprise return to chase them off!
— Big Money Matt was shown backstage with Private Party. He said he arranged a bonus for them if they can take the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships off the Good Brothers. When they win both sets of tag team title belts that means big money for them, and big money for him. Matt says all he needs them to do is show up and win, and he’s going to make them millionaires just like him.
— Rohit Raju def. X-Division Champion TJP in a non-title match. They had a very good back and forth match until the finish. TJP went under the ring like he has in the past, but instead of reemerging as Manik, he was attacked by the returning Mahabali Shera who was hiding in wait. Shera slammed him on the edge of the apron while the referee was distracted and Raju made the cover.
— In a vignette, Eric Young offered Cousin Jake a spot in Violence By Design.
— Chris Bey & Moose def. Tommy Dreamer & IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. The finish saw Dreamer side-step a spear from Moose causing Swann to damn near get speared out of his boots as a result. Dreamer tried to break up the pin but Bey held him back. Moose attacked both guys and left them lying to end the show.
Impact
Alex Shelley Explains Why He Missed IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Television Tapings
Alex Shelley has provided an explanation for why he missed this month’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill pay-per-view, as well as the television tapings that took place over the days to follow.
Shelley was originally supposed to team up with Motor City Machine Gun partner Chris Sabin and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann for a six-man tag team match against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers.
When it was announced that he could not make the trip, Shelly was replaced with the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. In his absence, Sabin has been working with “The Cowboy” James Storm, another legend of the old guard of TNA tag team greats.
Shelley released the following statement in a series of tweets:
“Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theories about why I wasn’t at IMPACT Wrestling for Hard to Kill. They ranged from injury, to illness, to getting arrested, to harming my family members and attempting to cover it up; I am a physical therapy clinician.
“Physio is my livelihood and career. Wrestling is my livelihood and passion project. At my company, due to the volume of sick and injured patients we are in care of, we modify our COVID-19 mandates as needed. As numbers went up, so did restrictiveness.
“To circumvent the topic, I could not be at Hard to Kill due to my career. I respect the decisions made by our company surgeons and doctors: I look to them for advice and guidance. I am unable to travel and wrestle until I am vaccinated. I took every caution I could before but I don’t feel right maintaining this duality unless I take every possible safety measure.
“When the vaccine became available, that required extra security on my end and my company’s end for our patients. I honestly don’t want to get the vaccine so soon but I want to wrestle very badly while I help people in therapy. So there’s no option. IMPACT Wrestling was supportive and understanding and as someone who doesn’t have nor want a contract at this point, my hands were tied. Thanks for your support everyone.”
Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theories about why I wasn’t at @IMPACTWRESTLING for Hard to Kill. They ranged from injury, to illness, to getting arrested, to harming my family members and attempting to cover it up; I am a physical therapy clinician. pic.twitter.com/i68Bg0XHhl
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) January 28, 2021
Impact
Private Party To Challenge For IMPACT World Tag Team Titles At ‘No Surrender’
Private Party is coming to No Surrender!
IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed the AEW tag team for their upcoming special on Saturday, February 13. They will challenge the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.
Private Party made their IMPACT debut earlier this month, accompanied by Matt Hardy. With AEW President Tony Khan and coach Jerry Lynn sitting ringside, the duo scored a win over Chris Sabin and James Storm to earn a future opportunity at the titles.
This will be an interesting match, as the Good Brothers are currently heavily involved on both IMPACT and AEW television. They are currently aligned with Kenny Omega, and will be facing PAC, Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley in a six-man tag team match next week at AEW Beach Break.
IMPACT No Surrender will air exclusively on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, February 13. Rich Swann is scheduled to defend his world title against Tommy Dreamer.
Impact
Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)
As previously reported, Ken Shamrock returned to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night. It was his first appearance after serving out a 30-day storyline suspension slapped on him back in December for attacking D’Lo Brown.
Shamrock teamed with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey for a main event eight-man tag team match, but came up short to IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer and the returning Trey Miguel.
The show went off the air with Shamrock taking out his frustration on an official, but IMPACT has now released footage of a far more extensive beatdown that happened after the broadcast.
Shamrock continued to attack officials and hired security as they came to the ring trying to stop the MMA legend. Sami Callihan tried to step in and calm him down, as we’ve seen him do successfully in the past, but this time even he got taken out in the post-match chaos.
The story throughout 2020 was that Callihan had brought back the “old” Ken Shamrock from the Attitude Era, and a bit later on as TNA Wrestling’s first ever world champion. It now appears as if he’s bitten off a bit more than he can chew and lost control of the now unhinged 56-year-old psycho.
EXCLUSIVE: @ShamrockKen completely SNAPPED attacking officials and @TheSamiCallihan after IMPACT went off the air. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yZmbH7pVBK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
